Forza Horizon 5 Series 10 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (July 21 – 28)

For those who aren’t going for the more expensive seasonal exclusive cars, there are two much cheaper cars that can be earned this season, the 1971 Porsche #23 917/20 (20 points) and the 2010 Noble M600 (40 points).
The first Festival Playlist available after the release of Series 10 offers the same array of challenges and events that reward players with a mix of points, cars, and items. Below is the full list of Forzathon Events, which rewards players with both seasonal points and Forzathon Points.#Forzathon Weekly Challenge: The Future is Bright (5 pts)
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.
Forzathon Shop
The Trial (10 pts) | B Class Heroes | Road Racing | (B700) Anything Goes
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: 2018 Ferrari Portofino (Autoshow value 215,000 CR)
Showcase Remix (5 pts) | Shaken, Not Stirred | Baja Bone Shaker vs Monster Truck
Reward: 2012 Hot Wheels Rip Rod (Hard-to-Find)
Danger Sign (2 pts) | Boardwalk | (S1 900) Anything Goes | 442.9 feet (135 m)
Reward: 2022 Extreme E #44 (new Seasonal Exclusive)
Trailblazer (2 pts) | La Marisma | (A800) Anything Goes | 25 seconds
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Speed Zone (2 pts) | Hot Wheels | (A800) Anything Goes | 156.0 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | Extreme E Island Prix I | Dirt Racing | (A800) Extreme E
Reward: 2022 Extreme E #42 (new Seasonal Exclusive car)
Championship (5 pts) | Extreme E Island Prix II | Cross Country | (A800) Extreme E
Reward: Extreme E Black Race Suit (new Seasonal Exclusive clothing)
Championship (5 pts) | The Modern Era | Street Racing | (B700) Modern Sports Cars
Reward: 2016 Ford Shelby GT350R (Autoshow value 75,000 CR)
Just like the previous Festival Playlist, this week Forza Horizon 5 players can tackle three challenges. Also, two monthly events that reward a total of 8 points are available for completion too.
CHALLENGES
Treasure Hunt (3 pts) | Tropical Fruits | Carting on electric wheels is 5 times better if you have the skill
Reward: 100 Forzathon Points
Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #ISLANDMEMORIES | Photograph the 2019 Rimac Concept 2 in Playa Azul
Reward: Peach Raul Urias Sundress (new Seasonal Exclusive clothing)
Collectibles (2 pts) | Battery Powered | Smash 20 Batteries in Playa Azul
Reward: 2019 Rimac Concept Two (Autoshow value 2,000,000 CR)MONTHLY EVENTS
Forza EV (4 pts) | Airfield Cross Country Circuit | Extreme E | Post a clean lap to complete.
Monthly Rivals (4 pts) | Tierra Prospera Circuit | Porsche 917/20 | Post a clean lap to complete.SUPER7
Complete the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu
Reward: Super Wheelspin
