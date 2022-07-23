Forza Horizon 5 Series 10 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (July 21 – 28)

The first Festival Playlist part of Series 10 update is now open to play. There exactly 63 points to earn during the Summer – Wet Season, not enough to unlock the first seasonal exclusive car, the 2022 Extreme E #58 McLaren Racing, which is available for 80 points. But earning more points next Festival Playlist will not only allow players to add the said car to their Garage, but also start saving for the much more expensive 2019 RAESR Tachyon Speed, another seasonal exclusive car that cost 160 points.