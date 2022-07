Forza Horizon 5 Series 10 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (July 21 – 28)

Chapter 1: Electric Era | Own and drive the 2019 Rimac Concept Two

Chapter 2: Advanced Technology | Maintain a speed of 250 mph/402 kmh for over 10 seconds in the Rimac

Chapter 3: Like No Other | Win any Road Race Event in the Rimace

Chapter 4: Experience Electric | Drive 10 miles in the Rimac

Electrify! | Visit Playa Azul to start off Extreme E Island Week

Future is Now | Own and drive any fully electric vehicle

The Electric Odyssey | Win a Cross Country Race in any Extreme E vehicle

Fully Charged | Earn a Hard Charger Skill in Playa Azul

Now You’re Torquing | Reach 150 mph/242 kmh in any Extreme E vehicle

I Got the Power | Earn 6 Stars at Trailblazers in any Extreme E vehicle

Lightning Speed | Earn a Speed Skills in Playa Azul

600 FP Car: 2019 McLaren Speedtail (Autoshow value 2,250,000 CR)

400 FP Car: 1987 Ferrari F40 (Autoshow value 1,200,000 CR)

75 FP Clothing: Extreme E Blue Race Suit (new Seasonal Exclusive)

75 FP Car Horn: Steam Boat

60 FP Wheelspins: 150 FP Super Wheelspins

For those who aren’t going for the more expensive seasonal exclusive cars, there are two much cheaper cars that can be earned this season, the 1971 Porsche #23 917/20 (20 points) and the 2010 Noble M600 (40 points).The first Festival Playlist available after the release of Series 10 offers the same array of challenges and events that reward players with a mix of points, cars, and items. Below is the full list of Forzathon Events, which rewards players with both seasonal points and Forzathon Points.These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.The main part of this week’s Festival Playlist consists of less than a dozen events the reward quite a lot of seasonal points and several cars. Read below for the entire list of events available for completion until July 28.(10 pts) | B Class Heroes | Road Racing | (B700) Anything GoesNote: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.Reward: 2018 Ferrari Portofino (Autoshow value 215,000 CR)(5 pts) | Shaken, Not Stirred | Baja Bone Shaker vs Monster TruckReward: 2012 Hot Wheels Rip Rod (Hard-to-Find)(2 pts) | Boardwalk | (S1 900) Anything Goes | 442.9 feet (135 m)Reward: 2022 Extreme E #44 (new Seasonal Exclusive)(2 pts) | La Marisma | (A800) Anything Goes | 25 secondsReward: Super Wheelspin(2 pts) | Hot Wheels | (A800) Anything Goes | 156.0 mphReward: Super Wheelspin(5 pts) | Extreme E Island Prix I | Dirt Racing | (A800) Extreme EReward: 2022 Extreme E #42 (new Seasonal Exclusive car)(5 pts) | Extreme E Island Prix II | Cross Country | (A800) Extreme EReward: Extreme E Black Race Suit (new Seasonal Exclusive clothing)(5 pts) | The Modern Era | Street Racing | (B700) Modern Sports CarsReward: 2016 Ford Shelby GT350R (Autoshow value 75,000 CR)Just like the previous Festival Playlist , this week Forza Horizon 5 players can tackle three challenges. Also, two monthly events that reward a total of 8 points are available for completion too.(3 pts) | Tropical Fruits | Carting on electric wheels is 5 times better if you have the skillReward: 100 Forzathon Points(2 pts) | #ISLANDMEMORIES | Photograph the 2019 Rimac Concept 2 in Playa AzulReward: Peach Raul Urias Sundress (new Seasonal Exclusive clothing)(2 pts) | Battery Powered | Smash 20 Batteries in Playa AzulReward: 2019 Rimac Concept Two (Autoshow value 2,000,000 CR)(4 pts) | Airfield Cross Country Circuit | Extreme E | Post a clean lap to complete.(4 pts) | Tierra Prospera Circuit | Porsche 917/20 | Post a clean lap to complete.Complete the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menuReward: Super Wheelspin