Forza Horizon 5 Series 10 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (July 21 – 28)
The first Festival Playlist part of Series 10 update is now open to play. There exactly 63 points to earn during the Summer – Wet Season, not enough to unlock the first seasonal exclusive car, the 2022 Extreme E #58 McLaren Racing, which is available for 80 points. But earning more points next Festival Playlist will not only allow players to add the said car to their Garage, but also start saving for the much more expensive 2019 RAESR Tachyon Speed, another seasonal exclusive car that cost 160 points.

23 Jul 2022, 06:40 UTC
For those who aren’t going for the more expensive seasonal exclusive cars, there are two much cheaper cars that can be earned this season, the 1971 Porsche #23 917/20 (20 points) and the 2010 Noble M600 (40 points).

The first Festival Playlist available after the release of Series 10 offers the same array of challenges and events that reward players with a mix of points, cars, and items. Below is the full list of Forzathon Events, which rewards players with both seasonal points and Forzathon Points.#Forzathon Weekly Challenge: The Future is Bright (5 pts)
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
  • Chapter 1: Electric Era | Own and drive the 2019 Rimac Concept Two
  • Chapter 2: Advanced Technology | Maintain a speed of 250 mph/402 kmh for over 10 seconds in the Rimac
  • Chapter 3: Like No Other | Win any Road Race Event in the Rimace
  • Chapter 4: Experience Electric | Drive 10 miles in the Rimac
#Forzathon Daily Challenges (1 point each)
Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.
  • Electrify! | Visit Playa Azul to start off Extreme E Island Week
  • Future is Now | Own and drive any fully electric vehicle
  • The Electric Odyssey | Win a Cross Country Race in any Extreme E vehicle
  • Fully Charged | Earn a Hard Charger Skill in Playa Azul
  • Now You’re Torquing | Reach 150 mph/242 kmh in any Extreme E vehicle
  • I Got the Power | Earn 6 Stars at Trailblazers in any Extreme E vehicle
  • Lightning Speed | Earn a Speed Skills in Playa Azul

Forzathon Shop
  • 600 FP Car: 2019 McLaren Speedtail (Autoshow value 2,250,000 CR)
  • 400 FP Car: 1987 Ferrari F40 (Autoshow value 1,200,000 CR)
  • 75 FP Clothing: Extreme E Blue Race Suit (new Seasonal Exclusive)
  • 75 FP Car Horn: Steam Boat
  • 60 FP Wheelspins: 150 FP Super Wheelspins

The main part of this week’s Festival Playlist consists of less than a dozen events the reward quite a lot of seasonal points and several cars. Read below for the entire list of events available for completion until July 28.

The Trial (10 pts) | B Class Heroes | Road Racing | (B700) Anything Goes
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: 2018 Ferrari Portofino (Autoshow value 215,000 CR)

Showcase Remix (5 pts) | Shaken, Not Stirred | Baja Bone Shaker vs Monster Truck
Reward: 2012 Hot Wheels Rip Rod (Hard-to-Find)

Danger Sign (2 pts) | Boardwalk | (S1 900) Anything Goes | 442.9 feet (135 m)
Reward: 2022 Extreme E #44 (new Seasonal Exclusive)

Trailblazer (2 pts) | La Marisma | (A800) Anything Goes | 25 seconds
Reward: Super Wheelspin

Speed Zone (2 pts) | Hot Wheels | (A800) Anything Goes | 156.0 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin

Championship (5 pts) | Extreme E Island Prix I | Dirt Racing | (A800) Extreme E
Reward: 2022 Extreme E #42 (new Seasonal Exclusive car)

Championship (5 pts) | Extreme E Island Prix II | Cross Country | (A800) Extreme E
Reward: Extreme E Black Race Suit (new Seasonal Exclusive clothing)

Championship (5 pts) | The Modern Era | Street Racing | (B700) Modern Sports Cars
Reward: 2016 Ford Shelby GT350R (Autoshow value 75,000 CR)

Just like the previous Festival Playlist, this week Forza Horizon 5 players can tackle three challenges. Also, two monthly events that reward a total of 8 points are available for completion too.


CHALLENGES

Treasure Hunt (3 pts) | Tropical Fruits | Carting on electric wheels is 5 times better if you have the skill
Reward: 100 Forzathon Points

Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #ISLANDMEMORIES | Photograph the 2019 Rimac Concept 2 in Playa Azul
Reward: Peach Raul Urias Sundress (new Seasonal Exclusive clothing)

Collectibles (2 pts) | Battery Powered | Smash 20 Batteries in Playa Azul
Reward: 2019 Rimac Concept Two (Autoshow value 2,000,000 CR)MONTHLY EVENTS
Forza EV (4 pts) | Airfield Cross Country Circuit | Extreme E | Post a clean lap to complete.

Monthly Rivals (4 pts) | Tierra Prospera Circuit | Porsche 917/20 | Post a clean lap to complete.SUPER7
Complete the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu
Reward: Super Wheelspin

