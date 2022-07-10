Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (July 7 – July 14)

Until then, tune in for this week’s Festival Playlist, where you can unlock two equally great cars, the 1970 Dodge Coronet Super Bee (new Seasonal Exclusive car – 20 points) and the 2016 Zenvo ST1 (Seasonal Exclusive car – 40 points).
The Winter–Dry Season kicked off on July 7 and is scheduled to end on July 14, the same day the last Festival Playlist of Series 9 is supposed to start. That said, here are the main events and challenges you’ll be able to complete this week in Forza Horizon 5:# Forzathon Weekly Challenge: Real Rider (5 pts)
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.
Forzathon Shop
Horizon Arcade (3 pts) | Mini Games | Complete any Horizon Arcade theme.
The Trial (10 pts) | Mustang Mania | Road Racing | (A800) Mustang
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 (Seasonal Exclusive car)
EventLab (3 pts) | PHASE RECON PRESENTS “Sky Castle Circuit” | (A800) Super Hot Hatch
Reward: 2017 Acura NSX (Autoshow value 170,000 CR)
Speed Zone (2 pts) | La Silica | (S2 998) Hypercars | 145.0 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Drift Zone (2 pts) | Los Campos | (B700) Ford | 150,000 points
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Trail Blazer (2 pts) | Malpais | (A800) Unlimited Offroad | 21 seconds
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | All Stars | Road Racing | (D500) Classic Muscle
Reward: 2006 Hummer H1 Alpha (Autoshow value 112,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | Baja Blazers | Offroad Racing | (C600) Pickups & 4x4s
Reward: *2014 Ford #11 F-150 Trophy Truck (Autoshow value 500,000 CR)
Horizon Tour (3 pts) | Co-Op Championships
Forza Horizon 5 Series 9, every month, players will drive a different EV in the Forza EV event complementing the existing Monthly Rivals event.CHALLENGES
Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #SPEEDTEAM | Photograph any Hypercar in the Copper Canyon
Reward: Horizon Race Gloves (Clothing unlock)
Horizon Open (2 pts) | Drift Racer | Earn 20 Drift or E-Drift skills in any Horizon Open event.
Reward: 1971 Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R (Autoshow value 60,000 CR)
MONTHLY EVENTS
- Forza EV (4 pts) | Horizon Mexico Circuit | Lotus Evija | Post a clean lap to complete.
- Monthly Rivals (4 pts) | Chihuahua Circuit | Hot Wheels 2JetZ | Post a clean lap to complete.