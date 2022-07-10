autoevolution
Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (July 7 – July 14)
We’re halfway through Forza Horizon 5 Series 9, so there are still a lot of new cars to unlock until the next major update kick in. At the end of the next Festival Playlist weekly events, players can unlock two great cars, the 1969 Hot Wheels Twin Mill (80 points) and the 1969 Ferrari Dino 246 GT (160 points).

10 Jul 2022, 09:00 UTC ·
Until then, tune in for this week’s Festival Playlist, where you can unlock two equally great cars, the 1970 Dodge Coronet Super Bee (new Seasonal Exclusive car – 20 points) and the 2016 Zenvo ST1 (Seasonal Exclusive car – 40 points).

The Winter–Dry Season kicked off on July 7 and is scheduled to end on July 14, the same day the last Festival Playlist of Series 9 is supposed to start. That said, here are the main events and challenges you’ll be able to complete this week in Forza Horizon 5:# Forzathon Weekly Challenge: Real Rider (5 pts)
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
  • Chapter 1: True Realism | Own and drive the 2014 Mercedes-Benz Unimog
  • Chapter 2: Rubber Treatment | Win a Cross Country event in the Unimog
  • Chapter 3: King of Rocks. | Earn 1 star on the Barranco Trailblazer in the Unimog
  • Chapter 4: Versatile | Earn 10 Ultimate Wreckage Skills in the Unimog
#Forzathon Daily Challenges (1 point each)
Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.
  • Flying Colours | Earn 6 Stars at Danger Signs in any car from the 1970s
  • City Speedway | Take a photo at the Calle Principal Speed Trap in Guanajuato
  • Race Day | Win a Road Race in the 2017 Acura NSX
  • Legend of Speed | Earn 9 Stars at Speed Traps in the 1971 Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R
  • Cruise Boulevard | Maintain a speed of 200mph (321.9 km/h) for 10 seconds in the 1998 Toyota Supra RZ
  • Spiky! | Earn 10 Smactus Skills
  • Tour Guide | Complete a Horizon Tour

Forzathon Shop
  • 700 FP Car: 2016 Toyota Arctic Trucks AT37 (Seasonal Exclusive)
  • 300 FP Car: 2012 Hennessey Venom GT (Autoshow value 120,000 CR)
  • 75 FP Clothing: Hot Wheels Suit (new Seasonal Exclusive)
  • 75 FP Car Horn: Hot Wheels Ice (new Seasonal Exclusive)
  • 60 FP Wheelspins: 150 FP Super Wheelspins

The juiciest part of the Festival Playlist, the actual challenges that you’ll have to beat to earn seasonal points and cars, is below. Make sure that you meet the requirements before taking any of these events, though.

Horizon Arcade (3 pts) | Mini Games | Complete any Horizon Arcade theme.

The Trial (10 pts) | Mustang Mania | Road Racing | (A800) Mustang
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 (Seasonal Exclusive car)

EventLab (3 pts) | PHASE RECON PRESENTS “Sky Castle Circuit” | (A800) Super Hot Hatch
Reward: 2017 Acura NSX (Autoshow value 170,000 CR)

Speed Zone (2 pts) | La Silica | (S2 998) Hypercars | 145.0 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin

Drift Zone (2 pts) | Los Campos | (B700) Ford | 150,000 points
Reward: Super Wheelspin

Trail Blazer (2 pts) | Malpais | (A800) Unlimited Offroad | 21 seconds
Reward: Super Wheelspin

Championship (5 pts) | All Stars | Road Racing | (D500) Classic Muscle
Reward: 2006 Hummer H1 Alpha (Autoshow value 112,000 CR)

Championship (5 pts) | Baja Blazers | Offroad Racing | (C600) Pickups & 4x4s
Reward: *2014 Ford #11 F-150 Trophy Truck (Autoshow value 500,000 CR)

Horizon Tour (3 pts) | Co-Op Championships

Finally, this week’s Festival Playlist includes just two challenges and the usual two monthly events. Starting with Forza Horizon 5 Series 9, every month, players will drive a different EV in the Forza EV event complementing the existing Monthly Rivals event.CHALLENGES
Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #SPEEDTEAM | Photograph any Hypercar in the Copper Canyon
Reward: Horizon Race Gloves (Clothing unlock)

Horizon Open (2 pts) | Drift Racer | Earn 20 Drift or E-Drift skills in any Horizon Open event.
Reward: 1971 Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R (Autoshow value 60,000 CR)

MONTHLY EVENTS
  • Forza EV (4 pts) | Horizon Mexico Circuit | Lotus Evija | Post a clean lap to complete.
  • Monthly Rivals (4 pts) | Chihuahua Circuit | Hot Wheels 2JetZ | Post a clean lap to complete.


