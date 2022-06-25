Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (June 23 – June 30)

However, this season alone, Forza Horizon 5 players can unlock two other important cars. Keep in mind though that you’ll need 60 points to unlock both and the Summer “Wet” Season that has just debuted only awards 53.
Moving on to this season’s Forzathon Events, there’s really nothing new compared to the previous Festival Playlists in terms of layout and number of challenges. As always, you can use the points earned by completing these events in the Forzathon Shop if you see something that piqued your interest.#Forzathon Weekly Challenge: Stars & Stripes (5 pts)
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.
The Trial (10 pts) | Muscle Mania | Dirt Racing | (A800) Modern Muscle
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: 1970 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1 (Hard-to-Find car)
EventLab (3 pts) | VAPORIZEDCAMEL PRESENTS “The Calderacoaster” | (A800) Rally Monsters
Reward: 2011 Penhall Cholla (Autoshow value 100,000 CR)
Danger Sign (2 pts) | Cannonball | (A800) Super GT | 738.2 feet
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Speed Trap (2 pts) | Pequeno Puente | (A800) Dodge Charger '15 | 145.0 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Trail Blazer (2 pts) | Quebrada | (B700) Car value <= 25,000 CR | 31 seconds
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | Asphalt Assault | Road Racing | (S1 900) Track Toys
Reward: 1971 Plymouth Cuda 426 Hemi (Autoshow value 160,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | Swamp Rally | Dirt Racing | (B700) Mitsubishi
Reward: 2015 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat (Autoshow value 80,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | Thrill Racers | Offroad Racing | (A800) Sports Utility Heroes
Reward: 2011 Hot Wheels Bone Shaker (Autoshow value 150,000 CR)
Treasure Hunt (2 pts) | Flying Customs | Round complete! See Ray can fly!
Reward: 100 Forzathon Points
Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #MUDRUNNER | Photograph any Hot Hatch at the Horizon Wilds Outpost
Reward: Tape Rewind (Car Horn unlock)
MONTHLY EVENTS
- 2018 Hot Wheels 2JetZ (20 points – new Seasonal Exclusive car)
- 2012 Aventador J (40 points – Exclusive car)
- Chapter 1: Modern Classic | Own and drive the 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
- Chapter 2: Movie Star |Earn 1 Star at the Boardwalk Danger Sign in the 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
- Chapter 3: American Style |Beat a Rival Ghost in the 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
- Chapter 4: Designed for Action |Earn a total of 3 Stars from any Drift Zones in the 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
- Flying Start - Earn 10 Air Skills in any Camaro
- Redliner - Reach 142 mph (228.5 km/h) in the 1969 Dodge Charger R/T
- Party Like It’s 1968 - Earn 100,000 Skill Score in any vehicle from the 1960s
- Open Track - Win a Road Race in any Track Toy vehicle
- Sweet Sixteen - Earn 16 Near Miss Skills in any Classic Muscle vehicle
- Power Trip - Smash 10 Solar Panels in any Retro Muscle vehicle
- Off Track - Earn 6 Stars at Trailblazers
- 700 FP Car - 2016 Pagani Huayra BC (Hard-to-Find)
- 300 FP Car - 2017 Koenigsegg Agera RS (Autoshow value 200,000 CR)
- 75 FP Clothing - Hot Wheels Orange Hoodie (new seasonal exclusive)
- 75 FP Car Horn - Hot Wheels Monster Truck (new seasonal exclusive)
- 60 FP Wheelspins - 150 FP Super Wheelspins
MONTHLY EVENTS
- Forza EV (4 pts) | Horizon Mexico Circuit | Lotus Evija | Post a clean lap to complete.
- Monthly Rivals (4 pts) | Chihuahua Circuit | Hot Wheels 2JetZ | Post a clean lap to complete.