Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (June 23 – June 30)

2018 Hot Wheels 2JetZ (20 points – new Seasonal Exclusive car)

2012 Aventador J (40 points – Exclusive car)

Chapter 1: Modern Classic | Own and drive the 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

Chapter 2: Movie Star |Earn 1 Star at the Boardwalk Danger Sign in the 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

Chapter 3: American Style |Beat a Rival Ghost in the 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

Chapter 4: Designed for Action |Earn a total of 3 Stars from any Drift Zones in the 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

Flying Start - Earn 10 Air Skills in any Camaro

Redliner - Reach 142 mph (228.5 km/h) in the 1969 Dodge Charger R/T

Party Like It’s 1968 - Earn 100,000 Skill Score in any vehicle from the 1960s

Open Track - Win a Road Race in any Track Toy vehicle

Sweet Sixteen - Earn 16 Near Miss Skills in any Classic Muscle vehicle

Power Trip - Smash 10 Solar Panels in any Retro Muscle vehicle

Off Track - Earn 6 Stars at Trailblazers

700 FP Car - 2016 Pagani Huayra BC (Hard-to-Find)

300 FP Car - 2017 Koenigsegg Agera RS (Autoshow value 200,000 CR)

75 FP Clothing - Hot Wheels Orange Hoodie (new seasonal exclusive)

75 FP Car Horn - Hot Wheels Monster Truck (new seasonal exclusive)

60 FP Wheelspins - 150 FP Super Wheelspins

EV

Forza EV (4 pts) | Horizon Mexico Circuit | Lotus Evija | Post a clean lap to complete.

Monthly Rivals (4 pts) | Chihuahua Circuit | Hot Wheels 2JetZ | Post a clean lap to complete.

However, this season alone, Forza Horizon 5 players can unlock two other important cars. Keep in mind though that you’ll need 60 points to unlock both and the Summer “Wet” Season that has just debuted only awards 53.Moving on to this season’s Forzathon Events, there’s really nothing new compared to the previous Festival Playlists in terms of layout and number of challenges. As always, you can use the points earned by completing these events in the Forzathon Shop if you see something that piqued your interest.These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.As far as the seasonal events go, Playground Games announced last week that Series 9 will bring a new dedicatedclass to EventLab, but apart from that, there are no changes to the list, activities and rewards.(10 pts) | Muscle Mania | Dirt Racing | (A800) Modern MuscleNote: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.Reward: 1970 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1 (Hard-to-Find car)(3 pts) | VAPORIZEDCAMEL PRESENTS “The Calderacoaster” | (A800) Rally MonstersReward: 2011 Penhall Cholla (Autoshow value 100,000 CR)(2 pts) | Cannonball | (A800) Super GT | 738.2 feetReward: Super Wheelspin(2 pts) | Pequeno Puente | (A800) Dodge Charger '15 | 145.0 mphReward: Super Wheelspin(2 pts) | Quebrada | (B700) Car value <= 25,000 CR | 31 secondsReward: Super Wheelspin(5 pts) | Asphalt Assault | Road Racing | (S1 900) Track ToysReward: 1971 Plymouth Cuda 426 Hemi (Autoshow value 160,000 CR)(5 pts) | Swamp Rally | Dirt Racing | (B700) MitsubishiReward: 2015 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat (Autoshow value 80,000 CR)(5 pts) | Thrill Racers | Offroad Racing | (A800) Sports Utility HeroesReward: 2011 Hot Wheels Bone Shaker (Autoshow value 150,000 CR)There are only two challenges available to complete this month, but starting with Series 9, a new Forza EV Monthly Rivals event will be added, which will complement the existing Monthly Rivals challenges. Each month, players will drive a different EV and set a clean lap time to score the available Festival Playlist points.(2 pts) | Flying Customs | Round complete! See Ray can fly!Reward: 100 Forzathon Points(2 pts) | #MUDRUNNER | Photograph any Hot Hatch at the Horizon Wilds OutpostReward: Tape Rewind (Car Horn unlock)