Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (June 9 – June 16)

AMG

Chapter 1: Sheer Driving Pleasure | Own and drive the 2008 BMW Z4 M Coupe

Chapter 2: Distinct Design | Take a photo of the BMW Z4

Chapter 3: Racing Sports | Win 3 Road Racing Events in the BMW Z4

Chapter 4: Ultimate Drifting Machine | Earn 20 Drift or E-Drift Skills in the BMW Z4

The Ring | Drive 13 miles (20.83 km) in any German vehicle

Rally Round | Win a Dirt Racing Event in the 1984 Opel Manta 400

Super Hero | Earn 20 Wreckage Skills in any German Sports Utility Hero

Built for Racing | Complete a Horizon Open Custom Race in any BMW

Rising Star | Earn 9 Stars at Speed Zones in any Porsche

Own Goal! | Smash a Goal Post in any German vehicle

Hammer Down | Jump 1,000 ft (305 m) in a 1987 Mercedes-Benz AMG Hammer Coupe

700 FP Car: 1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK-GTR (Autoshow value 2,000,000 CR)

300 FP Car: 1989 Porsche #65 Rothsport Racing 911 “Desert Flyer” (Autoshow value 500,000 CR)

75 FP Clothing: German Race Helmet (new seasonal exclusive)

75 FP Car Horn: Doom E1M1 High

60 FP Wheelspins: 150 FP Super Wheelspins

If you’re still working toward unlocking Series 8’s exclusive cars, the 2018 Mercedes-E63 S and the 1939 Auto Union Type D, the events announced for the next week will definitely help you earn some of the points needed to add those cars to your garage.Before we deep dive into what’s new to Forza Horizon 5 in terms of challenges and events, it’s important to mention that there are two specific cars that you can unlock this season: 2015 Mercedes-AMG GT S (20 points) and 1985 Porsche #185 959 Prodrive Rally Raid (40 points).Without further ado, here are this week’s Forzathon events and challenges, which will reward players with both season points and Forzathon Points that can be used in the dedicated shop:: M For Motorsport (5 pts)These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.(1 point each)Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.The juiciest part of the Festival Playlist, the new season events offer lots of seasonal points, so you’ll want to complete as many of these as you can. Just make sure to check the restrictions to avoid failing any of them.(10 pts) | Stock Showdown: Porsche #65 911 Desert | Dirt Racing | StockNote: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.Reward: 2012 Porsche 911 GT2 RS (Autoshow value 240,000 CR)(3 pts) | AVERAGEONE0710 PRESENTS “Not-So Deep Forest Raceway” | (S1 900) GermanyReward: 1982 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3 (Autoshow value 150,000 CR)(3 pts) | Pick and Mix | Baja Circuit | (B700) Germany Pickups & 4x4sReward: Thumbs Up (emote unlock)(2 pts) | Event Horizon | (S1 900) Porsche 911 GT3 '04 | 1017.1 feetReward: Super Wheelspin(2 pts) | Arid Hills | (S1 900) BMW M5 '18 | 200.0 mphReward: Super Wheelspin(2 pts) | Mountain Pass | (B700) Opel Manta 400 | 100.0 mphReward: Super Wheelspin(5 pts) | Modern Classics | Street Racing | (A800) Germany Modern Sports CarsReward: 2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S (Autoshow value 150,000 CR)(5 pts) | Road Show | Road Racing | (S1 900) Germany Modern Super CarsReward: 1987 Mercedes-Benz AMG Hammer Coupe (Autoshow value 165,000 CR)After adding just one big challenge to the Festival Playlist last week, Playground Games has decided to up the ante, so you’ll now have more opportunities to earn seasonal points. We’ve also listed the monthly event at the bottom in case you’ve forgotten about it.(3 pts) | High Jump | Couped Up? Let’s up the ante by seeing the Heights of Mulegé!Reward: 100 Forzathon Points(2 pts) | #PITCHPERFECT | Photograph the 2015 Audi TTS Coupe at Estadio HorizonReward: Red Suit (Clothing unlock)(2 pts) | #Battle Royale | Finish 30th or betterReward: 1984 Opel Manta 400 (Autoshow value 100.000 CR)(4 pts) | Arch of Mulegé | Porsche 911 GT3 '21 | Post a clean lap to complete.Note: starting with Series 7, completing the Monthly Rivals event adds 1 point to each season’s progress for a total of 4 points applied to series progress.Finally, don’t forget to complete the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu to get the 2015 Mercedes-AMG GT S, which is a Seasonal exclusive.