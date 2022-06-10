Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (June 9 – June 16)

If you’re still working toward unlocking Series 8’s exclusive cars, the 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S and the 1939 Auto Union Type D, the events announced for the next week will definitely help you earn some of the points needed to add those cars to your garage.
CHALLENGES
Before we deep dive into what’s new to Forza Horizon 5 in terms of challenges and events, it’s important to mention that there are two specific cars that you can unlock this season: 2015 Mercedes-AMG GT S (20 points) and 1985 Porsche #185 959 Prodrive Rally Raid (40 points).
Without further ado, here are this week’s Forzathon events and challenges, which will reward players with both season points and Forzathon Points that can be used in the dedicated shop:
#Forzathon Weekly Challenge: M For Motorsport (5 pts)
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
- Chapter 1: Sheer Driving Pleasure | Own and drive the 2008 BMW Z4 M Coupe
- Chapter 2: Distinct Design | Take a photo of the BMW Z4
- Chapter 3: Racing Sports | Win 3 Road Racing Events in the BMW Z4
- Chapter 4: Ultimate Drifting Machine | Earn 20 Drift or E-Drift Skills in the BMW Z4
#Forzathon Daily Challenges (1 point each)
Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.
- The Ring | Drive 13 miles (20.83 km) in any German vehicle
- Rally Round | Win a Dirt Racing Event in the 1984 Opel Manta 400
- Super Hero | Earn 20 Wreckage Skills in any German Sports Utility Hero
- Built for Racing | Complete a Horizon Open Custom Race in any BMW
- Rising Star | Earn 9 Stars at Speed Zones in any Porsche
- Own Goal! | Smash a Goal Post in any German vehicle
- Hammer Down | Jump 1,000 ft (305 m) in a 1987 Mercedes-Benz AMG Hammer Coupe
- 700 FP Car: 1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK-GTR (Autoshow value 2,000,000 CR)
- 300 FP Car: 1989 Porsche #65 Rothsport Racing 911 “Desert Flyer” (Autoshow value 500,000 CR)
- 75 FP Clothing: German Race Helmet (new seasonal exclusive)
- 75 FP Car Horn: Doom E1M1 High
- 60 FP Wheelspins: 150 FP Super Wheelspins
The Trial (10 pts) | Stock Showdown: Porsche #65 911 Desert | Dirt Racing | Stock
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: 2012 Porsche 911 GT2 RS (Autoshow value 240,000 CR)
EventLab (3 pts) | AVERAGEONE0710 PRESENTS “Not-So Deep Forest Raceway” | (S1 900) Germany
Reward: 1982 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3 (Autoshow value 150,000 CR)
Playground Games (3 pts) | Pick and Mix | Baja Circuit | (B700) Germany Pickups & 4x4s
Reward: Thumbs Up (emote unlock)
Danger Sign (2 pts) | Event Horizon | (S1 900) Porsche 911 GT3 '04 | 1017.1 feet
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Speed Trap (2 pts) | Arid Hills | (S1 900) BMW M5 '18 | 200.0 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Speed Zone (2 pts) | Mountain Pass | (B700) Opel Manta 400 | 100.0 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | Modern Classics | Street Racing | (A800) Germany Modern Sports Cars
Reward: 2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S (Autoshow value 150,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | Road Show | Road Racing | (S1 900) Germany Modern Super Cars
Reward: 1987 Mercedes-Benz AMG Hammer Coupe (Autoshow value 165,000 CR)
CHALLENGES
Treasure Hunt (3 pts) | High Jump | Couped Up? Let’s up the ante by seeing the Heights of Mulegé!
Reward: 100 Forzathon Points
Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #PITCHPERFECT | Photograph the 2015 Audi TTS Coupe at Estadio Horizon
Reward: Red Suit (Clothing unlock)
The Eliminator (2 pts) | #Battle Royale | Finish 30th or better
Reward: 1984 Opel Manta 400 (Autoshow value 100.000 CR)MONTHLY EVENTS
Monthly Rivals (4 pts) | Arch of Mulegé | Porsche 911 GT3 '21 | Post a clean lap to complete.
Note: starting with Series 7, completing the Monthly Rivals event adds 1 point to each season’s progress for a total of 4 points applied to series progress.
Finally, don’t forget to complete the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu to get the 2015 Mercedes-AMG GT S, which is a Seasonal exclusive.