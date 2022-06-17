Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (June 16 – June 23)

Other than that, you shouldn’t have too many issues with this week’s events and challenges. Spring / Hot Season debuts on June 16 and ends on June 23, so there’s plenty of time to unlock every new car and earn as many rewards as possible.
Speaking of rewards, earning enough points during the Spring / Hot Season will allow Forza Horizon 5 players to unlock two cars: 2018 Audi RS 4 Avant (new Seasonal Exclusive car – 20 points) and 2021 Mercedes-AMG ONE (Autoshow value 2,7 million CR – 40 points).
Moving on to Fozathon Events, you probably know the drill by now. Completing these events will earn you both seasonal points and Forzathon Points, which you can use in the Forzathon Shop for whatever you fancy. #Forzathon Weekly Challenge: The People’s Car (5 pts)
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
- Chapter 1: R For Racing | Own and drive the 2003 Volkswagen Golf R32
- Chapter 2: Racing Performance | Win 2 Road Racing Events with your 2003 VW Golf
- Chapter 3: Up, Up and Away | Earn 6 stars at Danger Signs with your 2003 VW Golf
- Chapter 4: Drivers Wanted | Earn 10 Speed Skills in your 2003 VW Golf
Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.
- Autobahn | Reach 250 mph (403 km/h) in any German vehicle
- Hot Air | Earn 20 Air Skills in any Volkswagen Buggy
- Zoomin Saloons | Win a Drag Race in a German Super Saloon
- Cacti Kaput! | Smash 20 Cacti in any German Vehicle
- Audi Time | Earn 5 Stars at Trailblazers in any Audi
- Cheeeese! | Take a picture of any Mercedes-AMG
- AWD Takeover | Win a Dirt Racing Event in an AWD German vehicle
Forzathon Shop
- 700 FP Car: 2015 BMW X6 M (Hard-to-Find)
- 300 FP Car: 2014 Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG 6x6 (Autoshow value 525,000 CR)
- 75 FP Clothing: German Race Gloves (new seasonal exclusive)
- 75 FP Car Horn: Clock Tower
- 60 FP Wheelspins: 150 FP Super Wheelspins
The Trial (10 pts) | Stock Showdown: Audi Quattro | Dirt Racing | Stock
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: 2016 Audi RW V10 plus (Autoshow value 242,000 CR)
EventLab (3 pts) | AR12 NICK PRESENTS “Rainbow Road” | (A800) UTV’s
Reward: 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS (Autoshow value 90,000 CR)
Speed Trap (2 pts) | Oceano Azul | (S1 900) Audi R8 V10 plus '16 | 205.0 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Drift Zone (2 pts) | Otro Mundo | (B700) BMW | 116,000 points
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Trail Blazer (2 pts) | Sand and Deliver | (D500) VW Class 5 Bug | 4 seconds
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | Power Couple | Road Racing | (A800) Mercedes-Benz vs AMG
Reward: 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG (Autoshow value 200,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | Hot on the Trail | Dirt Racing | (B700) German Rally Monsters
Reward: 1983 Audi Sport quattro (Autoshow value 175,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | Heat Wave | Street Racing | (B700) German Hot Hatch
Reward: Ice Cream Van (Car Horn unlock)
Horizon Tour (5 pts) | Co-Op Championships
CHALLENGES
Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #GOINGPLACES | Photograph the 2003 BMW M5 at the Gran Puente
Reward: Beautiful Morning (Car Horn unlock)
MONTHLY EVENTS
Monthly Rivals (4 pts) | Arch of Mulegé | Porsche 911 GT3 '21 | Post a clean lap to complete.
Note: starting with Series 7, completing the Monthly Rivals event adds 1 point to each season’s progress for a total of 4 points applied to series progress.
That’s it for this week’s Festival Playlist events and rewards. If you haven’t already, make sure to complete the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu to get a Super Wheelspin.