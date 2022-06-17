Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (June 16 – June 23)

AMG

Chapter 1: R For Racing | Own and drive the 2003 Volkswagen Golf R32

Chapter 2: Racing Performance | Win 2 Road Racing Events with your 2003 VW Golf

Chapter 3: Up, Up and Away | Earn 6 stars at Danger Signs with your 2003 VW Golf

Chapter 4: Drivers Wanted | Earn 10 Speed Skills in your 2003 VW Golf

Autobahn | Reach 250 mph (403 km/h) in any German vehicle

Hot Air | Earn 20 Air Skills in any Volkswagen Buggy

Zoomin Saloons | Win a Drag Race in a German Super Saloon

Cacti Kaput! | Smash 20 Cacti in any German Vehicle

Audi Time | Earn 5 Stars at Trailblazers in any Audi

Cheeeese! | Take a picture of any Mercedes-AMG

AWD Takeover | Win a Dirt Racing Event in an AWD German vehicle

700 FP Car: 2015 BMW X6 M (Hard-to-Find)

300 FP Car: 2014 Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG 6x6 (Autoshow value 525,000 CR)

75 FP Clothing: German Race Gloves (new seasonal exclusive)

75 FP Car Horn: Clock Tower

60 FP Wheelspins: 150 FP Super Wheelspins

Other than that, you shouldn’t have too many issues with this week’s events and challenges. Spring / Hot Season debuts on June 16 and ends on June 23, so there’s plenty of time to unlock every new car and earn as many rewards as possible.Speaking of rewards, earning enough points during the Spring / Hot Season will allow Forza Horizon 5 players to unlock two cars: 2018 Audi RS 4 Avant (new Seasonal Exclusive car – 20 points) and 2021 Mercedes-ONE (Autoshow value 2,7 million CR – 40 points).Moving on to Fozathon Events, you probably know the drill by now. Completing these events will earn you both seasonal points and Forzathon Points, which you can use in the Forzathon Shop for whatever you fancy.These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.Apart from the activities above, you can also earn 39 points by completing this season’s events. As we’ve already mentioned, you might have some troubles with this week’s EventLab challenge, but most other events are completely doable and even enjoyable.(10 pts) | Stock Showdown: Audi Quattro | Dirt Racing | StockNote: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.Reward: 2016 Audi RW V10 plus (Autoshow value 242,000 CR)(3 pts) | AR12 NICK PRESENTS “Rainbow Road” | (A800) UTV’sReward: 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS (Autoshow value 90,000 CR)(2 pts) | Oceano Azul | (S1 900) Audi R8 V10 plus '16 | 205.0 mphReward: Super Wheelspin(2 pts) | Otro Mundo | (B700) BMW | 116,000 pointsReward: Super Wheelspin(2 pts) | Sand and Deliver | (D500) VW Class 5 Bug | 4 secondsReward: Super Wheelspin(5 pts) | Power Couple | Road Racing | (A800) Mercedes-Benz vs AMGReward: 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG (Autoshow value 200,000 CR)(5 pts) | Hot on the Trail | Dirt Racing | (B700) German Rally MonstersReward: 1983 Audi Sport quattro (Autoshow value 175,000 CR)(5 pts) | Heat Wave | Street Racing | (B700) German Hot HatchReward: Ice Cream Van (Car Horn unlock)(5 pts) | Co-Op ChampionshipsAs far as the challenges go, there's just one that you can complete this week. It's not much of a challenge, but at least you get a decent reward for it. We can understand if you want to skip this, though.(2 pts) | #GOINGPLACES | Photograph the 2003 BMW M5 at the Gran PuenteReward: Beautiful Morning (Car Horn unlock)(4 pts) | Arch of Mulegé | Porsche 911 GT3 '21 | Post a clean lap to complete.Note: starting with Series 7, completing the Monthly Rivals event adds 1 point to each season’s progress for a total of 4 points applied to series progress.That’s it for this week’s Festival Playlist events and rewards. If you haven’t already, make sure to complete the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu to get a Super Wheelspin.