Restyled Moto Guzzi V1000 G5 Looks Like the Custom Bike Equivalent of Minty Ice Cream

Mandello del Lario’s classic lineup is full of great potential donors for bespoke ventures, but you’ll seldom find a modified V1000.
Sur Les Chapeaux De Roues is the brainchild of two like-minded Frenchmen whose bike-modding skills are second to none, and their names are Manuel Jouan and Yann Collet. Operating in a small Breton commune you’ve most certainly never heard of, the lads complement one another’s abilities like a match made in heaven, which is rather apparent when you look at their astounding work!
For the project we’re about to inspect, the chosen donor was a bone-stock V1000 G5 from Moto Guzzi’s lineup. First things first, Manu and Yann wanted to ensure that its 949cc V-twin power source would run smoothly for many miles to come, so they had it rebuilt and fitted with Dell’Orto PHM 40 carbs. Exhaust gases are now expelled through handmade headers and high-end SC-Project silencers.
In addition, the SLCDR duo had also installed a Dynatek electronic ignition module, along with revised wiring and an Antigravity battery. When their work under the hood was wrapped up, they proceeded to get rid of the Guzzi’s OEM suspension items, replacing them with 43 mm (1.7 inches) Ohlins forks up north and dual progressive shocks down south.
For improved stopping power, the V1000's front brake received a full suite of Beringer components, including drilled discs, sturdy calipers and a premium master cylinder. The southernmost braking equipment remains stock, but it too gets actuated via a new master cylinder unit, this time hailing from Nissin. To top off the footgear mods, De Roues’ surgeons added a grippy pair of Avon Roadrider AM26 tires.
You’ll see the repurposed triple clamps of a Yamaha YZF-R6 holding the Ohlins forks where they belong, and the bike’s cockpit is adorned with clip-on handlebars, Koso instrumentation and Motogadget bar-end turn signals. Lastly, SLCDR’s masterpiece wears a gorgeous mint-green outfit that’s been fabricated in-house, and it consists of a steel fuel tank, an aluminum front fairing and one sexy tail unit.
