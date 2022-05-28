autoevolution
Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (May 26 – June 2)
Playground Games has just kicked off the new Forza Horizon 5 Series 8, which focuses on German cars and automakers. Along with the new update, a new Festival Playlist becomes available for Forza Horizon 5 players, one that allows them to unlock new German cars and themed clothing.

28 May 2022, 12:23 UTC ·
As usual, all points players earn across all four seasons of the Series 8 can be used to unlock cars that might or might not be Exclusive (not available in the Autoshow). Although these cars will only be available for a limited time, players who miss them will have another chance to buy them since they will most likely return for future Festival Playlists.

Forza Horizon 5 Series 8 has two cars that can be unlocked with points earned during Festival Playlists: 2018 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S (Hard-to-Find car - 80 points) and 1939 Auto Union Type D (Autoshow value 15 million credits - 160 points).

The first season of Series 8 debuts on May 26 and closes on June 2. During the Summer – Wet Season, players can earn up to 52 points, which can be used to earn one or both of these cars: 1987 Porsche 959 (Autoshow value 2 million credits - 20 points) and 2012 Porsche GT3 RS 4.0 (Seasonal Exclusive - 40 points).

#Forzathon Weekly Challenge: The AMG Treatment (5 pts)
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
  • Chapter 1: The Best or Nothing | Own and drive the 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK 55 AMG
  • Chapter 2: Close Up | Take a photo of the Mercedes-Benz SLK
  • Chapter 3: Driving Performance | Earn 9 stars at Speed Traps in the Mercedes-Benz SLK
  • Chapter 4: Style & Power | Bank 100,000 skill score in the Mercedes-Benz SLK

#Forzathon Daily Challenges (1 point each)
Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.
  • German Engineering | Own and drive any German vehicle
  • Touring Masters | Win 2 Road Racing Events in any German vehicle
  • Drifting Hour | Earn 20 Drift Skills in the #98 BMW 325i [Available from the Forzathon Shop]
  • Smile! | Take a picture of any Mercedes-Benz
  • Peak Porsche | Earn 5 Stars at Danger Signs in the 1970 Porsche 914/6
  • One With the Road | Drive 10 miles (16.1 km) in the 2019 BMW Z4 Roadster
  • Going Overboard | Earn 3 Skillboard Skills by hitting a Billboard in any German vehicle

Forzathon Shop
  • 700 FP Car: 2013 Audi R8 Coupe V10 plus 5.2 FSI quattro (Hard-to-Find car)
  • 200 FP Car: 1989 Formula Drift #98 BMW 325i (Autoshow value 300,000 CR)
  • 75 FP Clothing: Germany Cap (new seasonal exclusive)
  • 75 FP Car Horn: Sea of Thieves Theme
  • Wheelspins and Super Wheelspins cost 60 and 150 FP
As far as this season’s events goes, make sure to check the conditions because if you use a car outside the restrictions or fail to meet the target, you won’t get the reward and points for completion.

The Trial (10 pts) | Stock Showdown: Mercedes-Benz 190E | Road Racing | (C579) Mercedes-Benz 190E
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: 2012 Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG Coupe Black Series (Autoshow value 150,000 CR)

EventLab (3 pts) | DNASTONTHEBEAT PRESENTS “Shipyard Autocross Battle” | (B700) Germany
Reward: Pop ‘N’ Lock (Emote unlock)

Playground Games (3 pts) | Down the Hatch | El Estadio Horizon | (B700) German Hot Hatch
Reward: 2010 Volkswagen Golf R (Autoshow value 64,000 CR)

Danger Sign (2 pts) | Launch Control | (A800) Mercedes-Benz A45
Reward: Super Wheelspin

Speed Zone (2 pts) | Switchbacks | (A800) Audi TTS | 95.0 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin

Drift Zone (2 pts) | Las Curvas | (S1 900) Formula Drift #98 BMW | 90,000 points
Reward: Super Wheelspin

Championship (5 pts) | Meet and Street | Street Scene | (A800) Audi vs. Porsche
Reward: 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS (Autoshow value 255,000 CR)

Championship (5 pts) | Pick Me Up | Cross Country | (B700) German Pick Ups & 4x4s
Reward: 1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II (Autoshow value 150,000)

Players who love challenges will be happy to know that the first season of Series 8 brings three challenges, which can earn them clothing, points, and even cars. Here is the full list of challenges for the week May 26 – June 2:

Treasure Hunt (3 pts) | Power Up | It’s time to get electric in the clover zone!
Reward: 100 Forzathon Points

Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #ONCOURSE | Photograph the 2010 Volkswagen Golf R at Club de Opalo de Fuego
Reward: Light Blue High Tops (Clothing unlock)

Horizon Open (2 pts) | Open Season | Complete a Horizon Open race in any German vehicle
Reward: 2013 BMW M6 Coupe (Autoshow value 120,000 CR)MONTHLY EVENTS
Monthly Rivals (4 pts) | Arch of Mulege | Porsche 911 GT3 '21 | Post a clean lap to complete.
Note: starting with Series 7, completing the Monthly Rivals event adds 1 point to each season’s progress for a total of 4 points applied to series progress.

Finally, Forza Horizon 5 players who complete the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu will be rewarded with a Super Wheelspin.
