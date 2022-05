Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (May 26 – June 2)

AMG

Chapter 1: The Best or Nothing | Own and drive the 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK 55 AMG

Chapter 2: Close Up | Take a photo of the Mercedes-Benz SLK

Chapter 3: Driving Performance | Earn 9 stars at Speed Traps in the Mercedes-Benz SLK

Chapter 4: Style & Power | Bank 100,000 skill score in the Mercedes-Benz SLK

German Engineering | Own and drive any German vehicle

Touring Masters | Win 2 Road Racing Events in any German vehicle

Drifting Hour | Earn 20 Drift Skills in the #98 BMW 325i [Available from the Forzathon Shop]

Smile! | Take a picture of any Mercedes-Benz

Peak Porsche | Earn 5 Stars at Danger Signs in the 1970 Porsche 914/6

One With the Road | Drive 10 miles (16.1 km) in the 2019 BMW Z4 Roadster

Going Overboard | Earn 3 Skillboard Skills by hitting a Billboard in any German vehicle

700 FP Car: 2013 Audi R8 Coupe V10 plus 5.2 FSI quattro (Hard-to-Find car)

200 FP Car: 1989 Formula Drift #98 BMW 325i (Autoshow value 300,000 CR)

75 FP Clothing: Germany Cap (new seasonal exclusive)

75 FP Car Horn: Sea of Thieves Theme

Wheelspins and Super Wheelspins cost 60 and 150 FP

As usual, all points players earn across all four seasons of the Series 8 can be used to unlock cars that might or might not be Exclusive (not available in the Autoshow). Although these cars will only be available for a limited time, players who miss them will have another chance to buy them since they will most likely return for future Festival Playlists.Forza Horizon 5 Series 8 has two cars that can be unlocked with points earned during Festival Playlists: 2018 Mercedes-E 63 S (Hard-to-Find car - 80 points) and 1939 Auto Union Type D (Autoshow value 15 million credits - 160 points).The first season of Series 8 debuts on May 26 and closes on June 2. During the Summer – Wet Season, players can earn up to 52 points, which can be used to earn one or both of these cars: 1987 Porsche 959 (Autoshow value 2 million credits - 20 points) and 2012 Porsche GT3 RS 4.0 (Seasonal Exclusive - 40 points).: The AMG Treatment (5 pts)These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.(1 point each)Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.As far as this season’s events goes, make sure to check the conditions because if you use a car outside the restrictions or fail to meet the target, you won’t get the reward and points for completion.(10 pts) | Stock Showdown: Mercedes-Benz 190E | Road Racing | (C579) Mercedes-Benz 190ENote: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.Reward: 2012 Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG Coupe Black Series (Autoshow value 150,000 CR)(3 pts) | DNASTONTHEBEAT PRESENTS “Shipyard Autocross Battle” | (B700) GermanyReward: Pop ‘N’ Lock (Emote unlock)(3 pts) | Down the Hatch | El Estadio Horizon | (B700) German Hot HatchReward: 2010 Volkswagen Golf R (Autoshow value 64,000 CR)(2 pts) | Launch Control | (A800) Mercedes-Benz A45Reward: Super Wheelspin(2 pts) | Switchbacks | (A800) Audi TTS | 95.0 mphReward: Super Wheelspin(2 pts) | Las Curvas | (S1 900) Formula Drift #98 BMW | 90,000 pointsReward: Super Wheelspin(5 pts) | Meet and Street | Street Scene | (A800) Audi vs. PorscheReward: 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS (Autoshow value 255,000 CR)(5 pts) | Pick Me Up | Cross Country | (B700) German Pick Ups & 4x4sReward: 1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II (Autoshow value 150,000)Players who love challenges will be happy to know that the first season of Series 8 brings three challenges, which can earn them clothing, points, and even cars. Here is the full list of challenges for the week May 26 – June 2:(3 pts) | Power Up | It’s time to get electric in the clover zone!Reward: 100 Forzathon Points(2 pts) | #ONCOURSE | Photograph the 2010 Volkswagen Golf R at Club de Opalo de FuegoReward: Light Blue High Tops (Clothing unlock)(2 pts) | Open Season | Complete a Horizon Open race in any German vehicleReward: 2013 BMW M6 Coupe (Autoshow value 120,000 CR)Monthly Rivals (4 pts) | Arch of Mulege | Porsche 911 GT3 '21 | Post a clean lap to complete.Note: starting with Series 7, completing the Monthly Rivals event adds 1 point to each season’s progress for a total of 4 points applied to series progress.Finally, Forza Horizon 5 players who complete the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu will be rewarded with a Super Wheelspin.