Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (May 26 – June 2)

As usual, all points players earn across all four seasons of the Series 8 can be used to unlock cars that might or might not be Exclusive (not available in the Autoshow). Although these cars will only be available for a limited time, players who miss them will have another chance to buy them since they will most likely return for future Festival Playlists.
Forza Horizon 5 Series 8 has two cars that can be unlocked with points earned during Festival Playlists: 2018 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S (Hard-to-Find car - 80 points) and 1939 Auto Union Type D (Autoshow value 15 million credits - 160 points).
The first season of Series 8 debuts on May 26 and closes on June 2. During the Summer – Wet Season, players can earn up to 52 points, which can be used to earn one or both of these cars: 1987 Porsche 959 (Autoshow value 2 million credits - 20 points) and 2012 Porsche GT3 RS 4.0 (Seasonal Exclusive - 40 points).
#Forzathon Weekly Challenge: The AMG Treatment (5 pts)
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
#Forzathon Daily Challenges (1 point each)
Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.
Forzathon Shop
The Trial (10 pts) | Stock Showdown: Mercedes-Benz 190E | Road Racing | (C579) Mercedes-Benz 190E
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: 2012 Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG Coupe Black Series (Autoshow value 150,000 CR)
EventLab (3 pts) | DNASTONTHEBEAT PRESENTS “Shipyard Autocross Battle” | (B700) Germany
Reward: Pop ‘N’ Lock (Emote unlock)
Playground Games (3 pts) | Down the Hatch | El Estadio Horizon | (B700) German Hot Hatch
Reward: 2010 Volkswagen Golf R (Autoshow value 64,000 CR)
Danger Sign (2 pts) | Launch Control | (A800) Mercedes-Benz A45
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Speed Zone (2 pts) | Switchbacks | (A800) Audi TTS | 95.0 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Drift Zone (2 pts) | Las Curvas | (S1 900) Formula Drift #98 BMW | 90,000 points
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | Meet and Street | Street Scene | (A800) Audi vs. Porsche
Reward: 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS (Autoshow value 255,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | Pick Me Up | Cross Country | (B700) German Pick Ups & 4x4s
Reward: 1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II (Autoshow value 150,000)
Treasure Hunt (3 pts) | Power Up | It’s time to get electric in the clover zone!
Reward: 100 Forzathon Points
Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #ONCOURSE | Photograph the 2010 Volkswagen Golf R at Club de Opalo de Fuego
Reward: Light Blue High Tops (Clothing unlock)
Horizon Open (2 pts) | Open Season | Complete a Horizon Open race in any German vehicle
Reward: 2013 BMW M6 Coupe (Autoshow value 120,000 CR)MONTHLY EVENTS
Monthly Rivals (4 pts) | Arch of Mulege | Porsche 911 GT3 '21 | Post a clean lap to complete.
Note: starting with Series 7, completing the Monthly Rivals event adds 1 point to each season’s progress for a total of 4 points applied to series progress.
Finally, Forza Horizon 5 players who complete the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu will be rewarded with a Super Wheelspin.
