Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (April 21-28)

Chapter 1: Hip, Hip, Hooray! | Own and drive the 1963 Volkswagen Type 2 De Luxe

Chapter 2: Through the Looking Glass | Take a photo of your 1963 VW

Chapter 3: Wheels on the Bus | Complete an EventLab in your 1963 VW

Chapter 4: Go Round and Round | Upgrade your 1963 VW and win one B Class Cross Country event.

Taking Stock | Spend 50,000 credits on upgrades

American Eagle | Paint the wing of any American vehicle

Seven Wonders | Complete a Super7

Speed of Light | Earn 9 Stars at Speed Traps in any vehicle

Dodgeball | Play an Event Blueprint in any Dodge vehicle

Car Meet | Take a picture of the Horizon Tour Mural in the Horizon Festival Mexico

Wheely Nice | Paint your vehicle’s rims

700 FP Car: 2013 Ferrari 458 Speciale (Hard-to-Find car)

300 FP Car: 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor (Hard-to-Find car)

75 FP Clothing: Orange Suit (new seasonal exclusive)

75 FP Car Horn: Paint Spray (new seasonal exclusive)

Wheelspins and Super Wheelspins cost 60 and 150 FP

The Trial (10 pts) | Red vs Blue | Dirt Racing | (B700) Evo vs Impreza

EventLab (3 pts) | PONDERNYEORB PRESENTS Trial of the Grasses | Dirt Racing | (B700) Retro Saloons

EventLab (3 pts) | X DEAD ZEPPELIN PRESENTS Festival of Forzakart | Road Racing | (A800) AWD

Danger Sign (2 pts) | Stadium Jump | (S2 998) Extreme Track Toys | 1,197.5 feet

Speed Trap (2 pts) | Dustbowl | (A800) Ariel Nomad | 135.0 mph

Trail Blazer (2 pts) | Puerta Petrea | (C600) Buggies | 20 seconds

Seasonal Championship (5 pts) | Street Art | Street Racing | (A800) Modern Muscle

Horizon Tour (3 pts) | Co-Op Championships

First off, Forza Horizon 5 players who accumulate points with any combination of completed events this season will earn the first reward car and continue earning points from the remaining events to earn the second car. In this case, the first car reward is the 2014 McLaren 650S Spider (new Exclusive car), which can be unlocked for 20 points. The second seasonal Exclusive car is the 2018 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, which can be unlocked for 40 points.In addition to earning seasonal points that can be used to unlock exclusive cars, this week’s events also award Forzathon Points that can be used in the Forzathon Shop to unlock various customization items. The full list of Forzathon Events is available below just in case you plan to complete any of them:: Camp Out (5 pts)These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.(1 point each)Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am Pacific.More importantly, eight new Season Events are now available to play in Forza Horizon 5 , but make sure to toggle the menu to show the restrictions for each of these since you won’t get the reward and points from completion if you’re using a car outside the restriction. Here are all eight Season Events available for the week of April 21-28:Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.Reward: Tuning Hoodie (new seasonal exclusive Clothing unlock)Reward: 2013 Audi R8 Coupe V10 plus 5.2 FSI quattro (Hard-to-Find car)Reward: Pinata Pop (new seasonal exclusive Car Horn unlock)Reward: Super WheelspinReward: Super WheelspinReward: Super WheelspinReward: 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T (Autoshow value 210,00 CR)Reward: 2011 BMW X5 M (Autoshow value 100,000 CR)Finally, this week brings four new challenges to Forza Horizon 5 . All four can be completed for seasonal points that can be used toward unlocking new cars. Here is the complete list of challenges and the rewards they offer after completion:(3 pts) | Treasure Clue | Don’t try to sprint before you find your tunes, it’s hard to winReward: 100 Forzathon Points(2 pts) | #RACINGSPOTS | Photograph the 2013 Toyota 86 at the Senkoe Mural in Playa AzulReward: Senkoe’s Relaxed Fit Tee (new seasonal exclusive Clothing unlock)(2 pts) | Spring Clean | Earn 10 Clean Racing Skills in Horizon Open Custom RacingReward: Super Wheelspin(2 pts) | Country Charm | Complete a Cross-Country Racing Horizon Open Custom RaceReward: 2011 BMW X5 M (Autoshow value 100,000 CR)