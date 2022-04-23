Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (April 21-28)

First off, Forza Horizon 5 players who accumulate points with any combination of completed events this season will earn the first reward car and continue earning points from the remaining events to earn the second car. In this case, the first car reward is the 2014 McLaren 650S Spider (new Exclusive car), which can be unlocked for 20 points. The second seasonal Exclusive car is the 2018 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, which can be unlocked for 40 points.
In addition to earning seasonal points that can be used to unlock exclusive cars, this week’s events also award Forzathon Points that can be used in the Forzathon Shop to unlock various customization items. The full list of Forzathon Events is available below just in case you plan to complete any of them:
#Forzathon Weekly Challenge: Camp Out (5 pts)
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
#Forzathon Daily Challenges (1 point each)
Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am Pacific.
Forzathon Shop
Forza Horizon 5, but make sure to toggle the menu to show the restrictions for each of these since you won’t get the reward and points from completion if you’re using a car outside the restriction. Here are all eight Season Events available for the week of April 21-28:
Reward: Tuning Hoodie (new seasonal exclusive Clothing unlock)
Finally, this week brings four new challenges to Forza Horizon 5. All four can be completed for seasonal points that can be used toward unlocking new cars. Here is the complete list of challenges and the rewards they offer after completion:
Treasure Hunt (3 pts) | Treasure Clue | Don’t try to sprint before you find your tunes, it’s hard to win
Reward: 100 Forzathon Points
Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #RACINGSPOTS | Photograph the 2013 Toyota 86 at the Senkoe Mural in Playa Azul
Reward: Senkoe’s Relaxed Fit Tee (new seasonal exclusive Clothing unlock)
Horizon Open (2 pts) | Spring Clean | Earn 10 Clean Racing Skills in Horizon Open Custom Racing
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Horizon Open (2 pts) | Country Charm | Complete a Cross-Country Racing Horizon Open Custom Race
Reward: 2011 BMW X5 M (Autoshow value 100,000 CR)
In addition to earning seasonal points that can be used to unlock exclusive cars, this week’s events also award Forzathon Points that can be used in the Forzathon Shop to unlock various customization items. The full list of Forzathon Events is available below just in case you plan to complete any of them:
#Forzathon Weekly Challenge: Camp Out (5 pts)
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
- Chapter 1: Hip, Hip, Hooray! | Own and drive the 1963 Volkswagen Type 2 De Luxe
- Chapter 2: Through the Looking Glass | Take a photo of your 1963 VW
- Chapter 3: Wheels on the Bus | Complete an EventLab in your 1963 VW
- Chapter 4: Go Round and Round | Upgrade your 1963 VW and win one B Class Cross Country event.
#Forzathon Daily Challenges (1 point each)
Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am Pacific.
- Taking Stock | Spend 50,000 credits on upgrades
- American Eagle | Paint the wing of any American vehicle
- Seven Wonders | Complete a Super7
- Speed of Light | Earn 9 Stars at Speed Traps in any vehicle
- Dodgeball | Play an Event Blueprint in any Dodge vehicle
- Car Meet | Take a picture of the Horizon Tour Mural in the Horizon Festival Mexico
- Wheely Nice | Paint your vehicle’s rims
Forzathon Shop
- 700 FP Car: 2013 Ferrari 458 Speciale (Hard-to-Find car)
- 300 FP Car: 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor (Hard-to-Find car)
- 75 FP Clothing: Orange Suit (new seasonal exclusive)
- 75 FP Car Horn: Paint Spray (new seasonal exclusive)
- Wheelspins and Super Wheelspins cost 60 and 150 FP
Forza Horizon 5, but make sure to toggle the menu to show the restrictions for each of these since you won’t get the reward and points from completion if you’re using a car outside the restriction. Here are all eight Season Events available for the week of April 21-28:
- The Trial (10 pts) | Red vs Blue | Dirt Racing | (B700) Evo vs Impreza
Reward: Tuning Hoodie (new seasonal exclusive Clothing unlock)
- EventLab (3 pts) | PONDERNYEORB PRESENTS Trial of the Grasses | Dirt Racing | (B700) Retro Saloons
- EventLab (3 pts) | X DEAD ZEPPELIN PRESENTS Festival of Forzakart | Road Racing | (A800) AWD
- Danger Sign (2 pts) | Stadium Jump | (S2 998) Extreme Track Toys | 1,197.5 feet
- Speed Trap (2 pts) | Dustbowl | (A800) Ariel Nomad | 135.0 mph
- Trail Blazer (2 pts) | Puerta Petrea | (C600) Buggies | 20 seconds
- Seasonal Championship (5 pts) | Street Art | Street Racing | (A800) Modern Muscle
- Horizon Tour (3 pts) | Co-Op Championships
Finally, this week brings four new challenges to Forza Horizon 5. All four can be completed for seasonal points that can be used toward unlocking new cars. Here is the complete list of challenges and the rewards they offer after completion:
Treasure Hunt (3 pts) | Treasure Clue | Don’t try to sprint before you find your tunes, it’s hard to win
Reward: 100 Forzathon Points
Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #RACINGSPOTS | Photograph the 2013 Toyota 86 at the Senkoe Mural in Playa Azul
Reward: Senkoe’s Relaxed Fit Tee (new seasonal exclusive Clothing unlock)
Horizon Open (2 pts) | Spring Clean | Earn 10 Clean Racing Skills in Horizon Open Custom Racing
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Horizon Open (2 pts) | Country Charm | Complete a Cross-Country Racing Horizon Open Custom Race
Reward: 2011 BMW X5 M (Autoshow value 100,000 CR)