Forza Horizon 5 Plagued by Crashes After the Latest December Update

Forza Horizon 5 is an insanely-awesome racing game, and if you haven’t tried it already, well, you really should because Playground Games and Turn 10 have totally outdone themselves this time.
But on the other hand, this doesn’t necessarily mean the latest Forza isn’t prone to the same problems as many other PC games out there.
And the updates released to Windows users appear to be Forza’s Achilles’ heel.
The most recent December 2021 update, which actually landed only a few days ago, was supposed to bring major fixes and improvements. But what it brings for some unlucky fellows out there is a series of crashes happening either on launch or while browsing the menus.
Reports here on Steam reveal the crashes started exactly after the early December updates, and despite trying all suggested solutions, nothing seems to bring it back to a fully working condition for everyone.
At this point, however, it’s still not clear what’s causing the crashes and how gamers could try to resolve them. Not everybody is being affected, though, and this seems to signal an isolated problem happening on specific PCs.
Of course, if you’re not running the latest graphics drivers, make sure you update as soon as possible. Some people say the game crashed due to antivirus software running on their computers, so maybe uninstalling these applications could also do the trick – both Windows 10 and Windows 11 come with built-in antivirus software, so even if you remove third-party security apps, your computer isn’t left without protection.
Others indicate the crashes were caused by third-party apps, such as Discord, so right now, there doesn’t seem to be a magic workaround that does the trick for everybody.
Nevertheless, it’s still frustrating to see all these problems after the latest Forza update, so gamers now pray for the next release to bring back the pre-update stability of the game.
And the updates released to Windows users appear to be Forza’s Achilles’ heel.
The most recent December 2021 update, which actually landed only a few days ago, was supposed to bring major fixes and improvements. But what it brings for some unlucky fellows out there is a series of crashes happening either on launch or while browsing the menus.
Reports here on Steam reveal the crashes started exactly after the early December updates, and despite trying all suggested solutions, nothing seems to bring it back to a fully working condition for everyone.
At this point, however, it’s still not clear what’s causing the crashes and how gamers could try to resolve them. Not everybody is being affected, though, and this seems to signal an isolated problem happening on specific PCs.
Of course, if you’re not running the latest graphics drivers, make sure you update as soon as possible. Some people say the game crashed due to antivirus software running on their computers, so maybe uninstalling these applications could also do the trick – both Windows 10 and Windows 11 come with built-in antivirus software, so even if you remove third-party security apps, your computer isn’t left without protection.
Others indicate the crashes were caused by third-party apps, such as Discord, so right now, there doesn’t seem to be a magic workaround that does the trick for everybody.
Nevertheless, it’s still frustrating to see all these problems after the latest Forza update, so gamers now pray for the next release to bring back the pre-update stability of the game.