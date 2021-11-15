New Forza Horizon 5 Exploit Allows Players to Buy the Delorean Cheap!

Nothing attracts people the same way that the original Delorean does. This new hack in Forza Horizon 5 is a quick and simple way to pick up this head-turning sports car for next to no money.
As a person who's driven a Delorean and spent many hours with a long-time Delorean owner, I can tell you a lot about it. No, it's not fast, and yes, those awesome doors write a check that its engine can't cash, but it's still a stunning thing.
The owner I've spoken with tells me that he has to plan his fuel station stops to avoid long delays thanks to fans chatting him up about the car. That kind of notoriety should make it clear why so many people want this car even if it's just in a great game like Forza Horizon 5.
It brings attention from even folks who aren't into cars on their own. So getting it in Forza Horizon 5 might be very important to you. Sadly, it's not actually available for conventional purchase. You can buy it for 26 points, but not via credits. Thankfully there's a new hack that allows you to purchase the car with just 15,000 credits.
To get the uber-rare Delorean go to "Car Collection" and then select Delorean. Immediately you'll note that the car is unpurchasable if you hover over the first car space. Back out and then go directly back in and you'll find that all of the sudden, the purchase button is available. The price is just 15,000 credits too.
That's it, that's the whole glitch. Of course, if you're looking for infinite money and XP, you can dive into our other article about that recently discovered exploit. Turns out that Forza seems to be giving away money, XP, Willy's Jeeps, and now Deloreans for far less than they originally planned.
