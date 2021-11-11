Forza Horizon 5 Series 1 Update Goes Live, Take a Look at the Cars You Can Unlock

Forza Horizon 5 is already a huge success just a few days after launch, with more than 5 million people playing the game. The folks at Playground Games won’t stop here, though, so expect new content and events to be rolled out on a regular basis in the coming months.
Players who bought the Deluxe Edition, which includes the so-called Car Pass, are already getting eight new cars via the Formula Drift Car Pack: 1995 Formula Drift #34 Toyota Supra MkIV, 2009 Formula Drift #99 Mazda RX-8, 2017 Formula Drift #357 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, 2019 Formula Drift #411 Toyota Corolla Hatchback, 2020 Formula Drift #91 BMW M2, 2020 Formula Drift #151 Toyota GR Supra, 1975 Forsberg Racing Nissan “Gold Legend” Datsun 280Z, and 2010 Forsberg Racing Toyota Gumout 2JZ Camry Stock Car.
The remaining 34 cars included in the Car Pass will be released one by one every week, beginning November 18. So, for example, the 2019 Subaru STI S209 will drop on November 19, while the 1967 Renault 8 Gordini will arrive on November 25, followed by the 1970 Mercury Cyclone Spoiler on December 2.
On the other hand, all Forza Horizon 5 players will be getting new races, objectives, and rewards, which will be added to the game every week via the Festival Playlist with Series 1 Update starting today, November 11.
Without further ado, here are the first cars that Forza Horizon 5 players can unlock in the first important update for Microsoft’s racer:Series 1 Overall
Last but not least, Playground Games announced that each update that will hit Forza Horizon 5 will change the open-world environments. The most obvious ones will arrive with December’s Series 2 Update and will include presents, snowmen, and other decorative surprises.
The remaining 34 cars included in the Car Pass will be released one by one every week, beginning November 18. So, for example, the 2019 Subaru STI S209 will drop on November 19, while the 1967 Renault 8 Gordini will arrive on November 25, followed by the 1970 Mercury Cyclone Spoiler on December 2.
On the other hand, all Forza Horizon 5 players will be getting new races, objectives, and rewards, which will be added to the game every week via the Festival Playlist with Series 1 Update starting today, November 11.
Without further ado, here are the first cars that Forza Horizon 5 players can unlock in the first important update for Microsoft’s racer:Series 1 Overall
- 2021 Mercedes-AMG ONE – 120 points
- 1993 McLaren F1 – 180 points
- 1982 DeLorean DMC-12 – 26 points
- 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera – 46 points
- 1984 Honda Civic CRX Mugen – 22 points
- 2015 Radical RXC Turbo – 42 points
- 2018 Italdesign Zerouno – 22 points
- 1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STi – 42 points
- 2019 RAESR Tachyon Speed – 23 points
- 1985 Toyota Sprinter Trueno GT Apex – 44 points
Last but not least, Playground Games announced that each update that will hit Forza Horizon 5 will change the open-world environments. The most obvious ones will arrive with December’s Series 2 Update and will include presents, snowmen, and other decorative surprises.