Forza Horizon 5 Major Update Fixes Multiplayer, Patches More Exploits

Following yesterday’s announcement, Playground Games released today a big update that addresses many of the multiplayer issues highlighted by Forza Horizon 5 players. Additionally, the update tweaks some of the modes in the game to offer a much more rewarding and streamlined experience.
First off, the update improves the issue that causes Convoy members and other players in the world to randomly vanish. Several additional fixes to Convoys have been included in the update, such as a brand-new icon on the Player Label in the map to be more readable and an infinite load issue when searching for a Convoy via “Find a Convoy” has also been resolved.
The Horizon Arcade experience has been heavily tweaked to make it more enjoyable overall. Here are some of the most important changes related to Horizon Arcade that have been included in the update:
Furthermore, Horizon Open has been streamlined too to offer players a smoother and more enjoyable racing experience. For example, the number of races in Open Racing events before a car change has been changed from 5 to 3. The Goliath has been removed from the pool to prevent long wait times for race completion. The same goes for the S2 Cross Country races from the class rotation.
some of the exploits discovered by players since launch. For example, any lap times from EventLab Blueprint events will no longer be wrongfully posted to the Rival leaderboard for the race route at that corresponding starting location. Additionally, Forza Horizon 5 players will no longer be able to post Rivals and PR Stunt leaderboards when using modified game speed settings. Finally, it is no longer be possible to tune a car to a higher class before starting a race originally intended for lower PI vehicles.
Apparently, Forza Horizon 5 players were pretty impressed by the convertible cars in the game, so they’ve asked Playground Games to make the functionality available for more cars. And the developers have delivered in this update. Freeroam convertible functionality is now available for the following cars in Forza Horizon 5: 2014 Porsche 918 Spyder, 1945 Willys MB Jeep.
More than a dozen issues with Accolades have been fixed too, including some that could reset to being incomplete despite the player having already clear the objective. Many Accolades that did not unlock or provided incorrect unlock information have also been fixed.
Some quality-of-life changes have been implemented to make it easier for players to locate their Accolades prizes, whereas some of the Accolades have been removed due to how they could become incompletable as they required the player to complete a PR Stunt in a specific car.
The second major update for Forza Horizon 5 includes many more changes, including some for the Super7 and EventLab events, as well as Festival Playlist. Also, at least two dozen fixes and improvements for PC players have been implemented so make sure to check out the full changelog for the entire list.
- Increased the time at which a Horizon Arcade event radius will appear on the map (ahead of it starting) to 10 minutes
- Adjusted completion requirements for some Horizon Arcade events
- Barn Finds can no longer be collected during Horizon Arcade events to prevent an issue where some players were unable to complete the event
- Fixed an issue where Horizon Arcade Mini Missions HUD wouldn't show players when the next mission is starting
- Added unique icons for each Horizon Arcade game type on the map
- Fixed an issue where some ramps might not appear during Horizon Arcade ‘Bullseye’ events
