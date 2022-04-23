Casa Pi Lets You Build a Two-Story Prefab Home in 45 Days, Crafty Friends Not Included

Yes, folks, the structure we'll be walking through today is nothing more than a prefabricated home that can even be built with just a few people. Beyond that, it's a freaking massive habitat, and one suited somewhere in the hills of Hollywood.
What we're looking at has been dubbed Casa Pi, and it's a project from the minds at Taller Aragonés, an architectural studio from Mexico City with an innate ability to take the classic homes we've grown up in and transform them into structures that scream modern and technologically advanced.
Now, as time flows on and new building materials and techniques are developed, the world around us is bound to change. One place where we've been seeing a flurry of new technology is in our homes, but the process of building a habitat the likes of Pi has remained unchanged for years.
Typically, a home the size of Pi would take months to complete, not to mention countless labor hours. With just eight people, Pi can be completed in just 45 days. Oh, did I mention that you won't need any previous training, heavy machinery, construction equipment, none of that; just your good ol' LEGO-loving hands.
unlocked a different stage of habitat building. In doing so, the most significant piece future owners will need to maneuver is no heavier than 70 kg (154 lbs). This also means that you'll be able to raise the frame and cladding of the house in just 23 days. The rest of the allotted time is allocated for interior paneling and living systems.
It's day 45, and you've managed to complete this massive puzzle. What now? What is it you've built? Well, according to an interview carried out between Materia and Miguel Ángel Aragonés, one of the founders of Taller Aragonés, it was revealed that the structure before us is 180 sq m (1,937 sq ft). The furniture from Poliform, appliances from Miele, and Genaq hydraulics, the latter possibly being used to open the massive glass panels that line the front of Pi. Furthermore, if this concept kicks off right, there will be an array of models with different sizes and floorplans.
As you stand in front of the massive glass wall, you'll be able to step right into a large dining room on the left, and to the right will be a living room, depicted with a U-shaped couch and furnishings to attract your eyes. Heading towards the rear of the first level, a fully equipped kitchen, and guest bathroom can be spotted. Because both levels feature a restroom, the upstairs can remain undisturbed during a get-together.
get some shuteye. Sure, there's a large bedroom on the left side of this level and sitting next to that glass wall I keep mentioning. Imagine waking up to a rising sun in this setting. Pretty neat, huh? Once awake, you and your spouse can brush your teeth together using his and her bathroom. Why not visit the walk-in closet together too?
Now, I also mentioned that this home is rather technologically advanced, and it is, but not necessarily in the ways you might expect. Sure, you can connect to your AC and other comfort systems via your smartphone or use Google to get things moving, but there are over ten years of research and development that go into the Pi. Some of that shines through in panels and walls that offer thermic and acoustic insulation, screw-on and plug-in electrical installations, and energy efficiency. I wonder if you can wire everything for solar power.
As far as prices go, it's really going to matter who the Casa Pi is being built for, what appliances and furnishings are chosen, and its size. But expect prices in the ballpark of a classic home, reaching the $300,000 price range and easily surpassing it if you've got the cash and taste for that kind of life. At the end of the day, if you're into building your own home, and one that pops up like a McDonald's (overnight), then go for it.
