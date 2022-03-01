Forza Horizon 5 Series Update 5 Brings Lots of Improvements and Fixes, New Cars Galore

Festival Playlist – This update retroactively applies points for bugged Daily Challenges and Treasure Hunt events in Series 1 and Series 2. This will also unlock the “Min, Meet Max” achievement for those who had completed all other events and challenges within a series.

2018 KTM X-Bow GT4 – Unlocked by earning 20 PTS during the Summer “Wet” Season on the Series 5 Festival Playlist from March 3 – March 9

2019 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro – Unlocked by earning 20 PTS during the Autumn “Storm” Season on the Series 5 Festival Playlist from March 10 – March 16

2010 Noble M600 – Unlocked by earning 20 PTS during the Winter “Dry” Season on the Series 5 Festival Playlist from March 17 – March 23

2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO (R35) – Unlocked by earning 20 PTS during the Spring “Hot” Season on the Series 5 Festival Playlist from March 24 – March 30

1965 MINI Cooper S Forza Edition – Unlocked by earning 80 PTS on the Series 5 Festival Playlist from March 3 – March 30

1986 Ford Mustang SVO – available March 3

2020 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro – available March 10

2006 Noble M400 – available March 17

2017 Ferrari #25 Corse Clienti 488 Challenge – available March 24

Besides the huge list of improvements and fixes, the most important addition to the game is support for American Sign Language (ASL) and British Sign Language (BSL) in cinematics. An important accessibility feature, ASL and BSL works by using a picture-in-picture display of interpreter during cinematic game scenes (thumbs up for this!). Also, players will be able to change the position of the interpreter on the screen, as well as adjust the background color as they see fit.Although there are a bunch of new features headed to Forza Horizon 5 via the latest update, it’s equally important to mention that Playground Games have included a lot of improvements and fixes too. Here is a list of some of the major improvements available in Series 5, as announced:Although there are the most important bug fixes included in Series 5, there are a lot more mentioned in the changelog, so check that out for more details.Moving on to the juicy part of the update, Forza Horizon 5 Series 5 Update brings players the so-called PR Stunt Carnival. For the next month or so, the Horizon Stadium will become a Stunt Park peppered with ramps, drift zones, loops and smashables.There will be nice prizes to fetch for those participating, so watch out for those Dinosaur Pinata collectibles in the Winter “Dry” season, because smashing 15 of those will unlock the Orange Pinata Outfit. There’s also a new Parade Float race available for drivers, which will reward players with the Green Pinata Outfit during the Summer “Wet” season.Throughout the PR Stunt Carnival celebrations, each week four new PR Stunts will be added to the game – one of each type: Speed Zone, Danger Sign, Trailblazer, and Speed Trap – for a total of 16 new PR Stunts. More importantly, the Speed Zone stunts will be added permanently, whereas the other will only be available for a limited time and will feature a special icon so that players can distinguish them from existing PR Stunts.As far as the Festival Playlist goes, Series 5 brings a plethora of clothing and car horns, including a Minecraft crossover, so make sure to check them out:Additionally, a new selection of shirts inspired by the murals found across Mexico will be available to purchase from the customize character screen.As expected, the new Forza Horizon 5 update introduces new cars too. Two of the cars are new to Forza series, while a third is a unique Forza Edition model of an existing car. Here are the vehicles that players will be able to unlock over the coming weeks:Finally, Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass owners will be given access to a selection of cars over the next four weeks, and all of them are new to the Forza series:Keep in mind that you can add the Car Pass vehicles released until now to your garage by simply visiting any Horizon Festival outpost or Player House and select “Car Pass” under the “Buy & Sell” menu.