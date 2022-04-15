Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (April 14-21)

Series 6, Horizon Customs, offers a total of 230 points that can be earned across all four seasons. For this series, Forza Horizon 5 players can unlock the 2005 Honda NSX-R GT for 80 points and the 1966 Ford #2 GT40 MkII for 160 points. The former is an exclusive car and won’t be available in the Autoshow, so you’ll have to get it during the current series.
For the next week, Forza Horizon 5 will be offering a bunch of events and rewards. The first reward car for this season, also known as Winter–Dry Season, is the 2018 ATS GT, a new exclusive car that can be unlocked for 20 points. Those who continue to play the game to earn more points will have the opportunity to unlock a second car, the 1998 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion (40 points).
Besides the standard seasonal points that these events award to players who complete them, they also offer so-called Forzathon Points, which can be used in the Forzathon Shop. You can find below all the challenges and the rewards that can be unlocked for this week:
#Forzathon Weekly Challenge: Peelin It (5 pts)
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
#Forzathon Daily Challenges (1 point each)
Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30 am Pacific Time.
Forzathon Shop
The Trial (10 pts) | Cross Roads | (A800) Sports Utility Heroes
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: 2015 BMW X6 M (Hard-To-Find car)
EventLab (3 pts) | FINNS GHOST422 PRESENTS Jungle Vortex | (A800) Rally Monsters
Reward: 1963 Volkswagen Type 2 De Luxe (Autoshow value 42,000 CR)
EventLab (3 pts) | TAKANO 00 PRESENTS Photo Studio | Anything Goes
Reward: Photo Hoodie (new seasonal exclusive Clothing unlock)
Playground Games (2 pts) | Forward Thinking | (C600) FWD
Reward: 2016 Honda Civic Type R (Autoshow value 38,000 CR)
Speed Trap (2 pts) | Cloverleaf | (B700) Vintage Racers | 175.0 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | A Whole New World | (S1 900) Super GT
Reward: 2017 Bentley Continental Supersports (Autoshow value 200,000 CR)
Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #BEARNECESSITIES | Photograph the 2009 Ford Focus RS at the Farid Rueda Bear Mural in Playa Azul
Reward: Farid Rueda’s Bear Relaxed Fit Tee (new seasonal exclusive Clothing unlock)
Horizon Open (2 pts) | Made to Order | Earn 10 Pass Skills in Horizon Open Custom Racing
Reward: Dial Up Modem (Car Horn unlock)
Horizon Open (2 pts) | Street Smart | Complete a Street Racing Horizon Open Custom Race
Reward: 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 (Autoshow value 60,000 CR)
Collectibles (3 pts) | T-Rex on the Run | Find and Smash 15 T-Rexes hidden around Mexico
Reward: Creative Tee (new seasonal exclusive Clothing unlock)
Finally, Forza Horizon 5 players who complete the six-story chapters (Horizon Story) earn 18/18 stars for the points and the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 (Accolade reward car). Also, those who complete the Horizon Super7 in the Creative Hub menu will receive the 1970 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1, which is tagged as a “hard-to-find” car.
For the next week, Forza Horizon 5 will be offering a bunch of events and rewards. The first reward car for this season, also known as Winter–Dry Season, is the 2018 ATS GT, a new exclusive car that can be unlocked for 20 points. Those who continue to play the game to earn more points will have the opportunity to unlock a second car, the 1998 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion (40 points).
Besides the standard seasonal points that these events award to players who complete them, they also offer so-called Forzathon Points, which can be used in the Forzathon Shop. You can find below all the challenges and the rewards that can be unlocked for this week:
#Forzathon Weekly Challenge: Peelin It (5 pts)
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
- Chapter 1: Teeny Tiny Peely | Own and drive the 1962 Peel P50
- Chapter 2: Smash Hit | Smash 10 Piñatas in your Peel P50
- Chapter 3: Get Creative | Upgrade your Peel P50 to A-Class and reach 110mph (177 km/h)
- Chapter 4: The Peel Deal | Take a photo of the Peel P50
#Forzathon Daily Challenges (1 point each)
Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30 am Pacific Time.
- Mega Evolution | Win a Cross Country Race in any Unlimited Offroad vehicle upgraded to ‘S2’ class
- A Little Something | Send a Gift Drop to another player
- Take Off | Take a picture of the Plane at the Horizon Festival Mexico
- Splash of Color | Paint your vehicle’s hood
- Bring Your A Game | Play an Event Blueprint in an ‘A’ class vehicle
- First Love | Win a Street Race in any Hot Hatch vehicle upgraded to ‘S1’ class
- Holden on Tight | Take a picture of any Holden vehicle
Forzathon Shop
- 500 FP Car: 1962 Peel P50 (seasonal Exclusive)
- 300 FP Car: 1981 BMW M1 (Autoshow value 585,000 CR)
- 75 FP Clothing: Gray Suit (new seasonal exclusive)
- 75 FP Car Horn: Wheelspin Win (new seasonal exclusive)
- Wheelspins and Super Wheelspins cost 60 and 150 FP
The Trial (10 pts) | Cross Roads | (A800) Sports Utility Heroes
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: 2015 BMW X6 M (Hard-To-Find car)
EventLab (3 pts) | FINNS GHOST422 PRESENTS Jungle Vortex | (A800) Rally Monsters
Reward: 1963 Volkswagen Type 2 De Luxe (Autoshow value 42,000 CR)
EventLab (3 pts) | TAKANO 00 PRESENTS Photo Studio | Anything Goes
Reward: Photo Hoodie (new seasonal exclusive Clothing unlock)
Playground Games (2 pts) | Forward Thinking | (C600) FWD
Reward: 2016 Honda Civic Type R (Autoshow value 38,000 CR)
Speed Trap (2 pts) | Cloverleaf | (B700) Vintage Racers | 175.0 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | A Whole New World | (S1 900) Super GT
Reward: 2017 Bentley Continental Supersports (Autoshow value 200,000 CR)
Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #BEARNECESSITIES | Photograph the 2009 Ford Focus RS at the Farid Rueda Bear Mural in Playa Azul
Reward: Farid Rueda’s Bear Relaxed Fit Tee (new seasonal exclusive Clothing unlock)
Horizon Open (2 pts) | Made to Order | Earn 10 Pass Skills in Horizon Open Custom Racing
Reward: Dial Up Modem (Car Horn unlock)
Horizon Open (2 pts) | Street Smart | Complete a Street Racing Horizon Open Custom Race
Reward: 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 (Autoshow value 60,000 CR)
Collectibles (3 pts) | T-Rex on the Run | Find and Smash 15 T-Rexes hidden around Mexico
Reward: Creative Tee (new seasonal exclusive Clothing unlock)
Finally, Forza Horizon 5 players who complete the six-story chapters (Horizon Story) earn 18/18 stars for the points and the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 (Accolade reward car). Also, those who complete the Horizon Super7 in the Creative Hub menu will receive the 1970 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1, which is tagged as a “hard-to-find” car.