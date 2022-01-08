Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 Update Is Here, Check Out All the New Cars

The first new piece of content after the holiday season drops this week in Forza Horizon 5. The new Series 3 update marks the arrival of the Lunar New Year, which means you’ll be seeing lanterns on the streets of Guanajuato. Additionally, Forza Horizon 5 players ca now unlock new car horns specifically designed for the Spring Festival, as well as discover Trailblazer PR Stunts in the open world.

