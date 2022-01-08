Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 Update Is Here, Check Out All the New Cars

The first new piece of content after the holiday season drops this week in Forza Horizon 5. The new Series 3 update marks the arrival of the Lunar New Year, which means you’ll be seeing lanterns on the streets of Guanajuato. Additionally, Forza Horizon 5 players ca now unlock new car horns specifically designed for the Spring Festival, as well as discover Trailblazer PR Stunts in the open world.
Of course, the main highlight of Series 3 update is the newly added cars as part of its Festival Playlists. Without further ado, here is all the content Forza Horizon 5 players can unlock over the next month:
Also, the following new car horns can be unlocked over the next four weeks: Gong, Fireworks, Tiger Roar, Cat Meow Mexican Traffic Light.
Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass owners will be getting four new cars in January. These cars will be released one by one over the next month, so make sure to redeem them when they’re made available:
Forza Horizon 5 players who don’t own the Car Pass and don’t plan to buy it, can purchase any of the cars above individually.
Along with the new update, Playground Games confirmed that its teams will continue to provide new fixes and improvements to the game in between these content updates. Speaking of which, the studio recently published the most up-to-date rundown of known issues that are currently being investigated, as well as those that have been fixed. Suffice to say, there are literally hundreds of issues that need to be patched, but also hundreds that have already been addressed.
- 2013 Donkervoort D8 GTO
- 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1
- 2015 Jaguar XKR-S GT
- 1990 Vauxhall Lotus Carlton
- 2003 Toyota Celica SS-I
- 2007 Toyota Hilux Arctic Trucks AT38
- 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser Arctic Trucks AT37
- 2016 Zenvo TS1
- 1966 Jaguar XJ13 – January 6
- 1993 Jaguar XJ220S TWR – January 13
- 2018 Ferrari FXX-K Evo – January 20
- 2018 Audi TT RS – January 27
