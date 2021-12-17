Someone Has Recreated an Old Range Rover Commercial in Forza Horizon 5, Pure Genius

Everybody knows Forza Horizon 5 is one of the best, if not really the best, racing games ever created, despite all the bugs that have been discovered lately.
But on the other hand, Forza Horizon 5 isn’t just the typical racing game that people play to feel the adrenaline rushing through their veins when pressing the throttle.
Not at all, and the awesome work we’re highlighting today is just the living proof in this regard.
Someone on reddit has recreated an old Range Rover commercial in Forza Horizon 5, and the result is pure genius.
Specifically supposed to reproduce the look and feel of an ‘80s commercial, the video that was posted on reddit by user XFOZR can very well pass for a real advertisement, especially when combined with the soundtrack.
The old-school Range Rover commercials that were streamed on TV were mostly focused on the off-road capabilities of the vehicles, so this video created in Forza Horizon 5 does pretty much the same time, all by turning to angles that aren’t necessarily easy to achieve.
So it goes without saying the redditor who did the whole thing actually put a lot of effort into getting it right, especially because some parts of the recording and the editing tasks are likely very time-consuming.
Truth be told, I wouldn’t necessarily be surprised if other commercials end up being recreated in Forza Horizon 5 sooner or later now that this brilliant idea is getting so much exposure, but as said, this is just another way to make the most of what the gaming world has to offer today.
In the meantime, if you haven’t already installed the most recent Forza Horizon 5 update, you should do it as soon as possible. The patch resolves several critical issues, therefore providing a much more polished experience throughout the game.
