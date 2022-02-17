autoevolution
Forza Horizon 5 Hotfix Addresses PC Crashes, Changes Festival Playlist Restrictions

17 Feb 2022, 01:58 UTC ·
Because it’s a big, open-world game, Forza Horizon 5 is bound to be marred by technical issues. Although many of the major bugs affecting the gameplay experience have been patched, there are still problems with the game. More often than not, updates released by Playground Games address hundreds of issues in Forza Horizon 5.
However, the most recent one isn’t going to take too long to install or read its changelog. Granted, this is a mere hotfix, not a full-fledged update, Forza Horizon 5 fans playing on PC will be happy to know that their game should crash less after installing this specific hotfix.

With Playground Games constantly working to improve the experience in Forza Horizon 5, the game is bound to receive hotfixes in between bigger updates. That being said, here is what’s fixed in the latest Forza Horizon 5 update (PC only):

  • Fixed an out of memory crash that could occur when racing The Colossus on PC
  • Fixed a crash that could occur on boot when the profile contained a high number of cars in their garage

There are two more changes included in the hotfix, which are aimed at players on all platforms, not just those playing on PC. The most important one is related to the newly added Horizon World Cup event, which pits six countries against each other for the title.

Players are invited to represent their favorite country (France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the USA) by driving cars from their auto manufacturers across The Trial, Seasonal Championships, and Playground Games every week throughout Series 4.

The latest hotfix is meant to change some restrictions in the Festival Playlist to make them more appropriate to the countries being represented. Last but not least, an issue with the 2018 Audi TT RS Sport Bumper disappearing has been fixed too.
