Forza Horizon 5 Series 6 Update Brings Changes to Progression, Lots of New Cars
Although Forza Horizon 5 is one of the best racing games, it’s far from being perfect. Besides adding new content to the game on a monthly basis, the folks at Playground Games continuously tweak the gameplay experience based on the feedback received from players.

25 Mar 2022, 23:00 UTC
The latest Forza Horizon 5 update is living proof that there’s always room for improvement. While we knew Series 6 Update would drop this week, there was little information about the changes it might bring. If you’re playing the game on a regular basis, you’ll be happy to know that Series 6 Update, officially named Horizon Customs, introduces a slew of new gameplay features.

The most important one seems to be a new standalone progression system that’s now available via Horizon Open. The new progression system will only apply to Open Racing, Drifting, Playground Games, and Custom Racing, but it won’t count for The Eliminator. Also, developers announced they will be moving the new game mode from Horizon Open to the Online tab in the pause menu.

Another important change is related to XP. Beginning with this update, all the XP earned in Horizon Open will count towards both the traditional player level and the new Horizon Open level.

Furthermore, Playground Games announced that each level has a specified XP target that can be viewed alongside upcoming rewards in the Horizon Open tile. The update will also introduce a brand-new XP bar for the Horizon Open level on the post-race screen.

Players who love to compete will be pleased to know that Playground Games has decided to add a new Horizon Open Leaderboard that will show the total Horizon Open XP.

Last but not least, a new reward type – badges – can be earned by completing special challenges or by leveling up in Horizon Open. As players complete challenges, they will be able to unlock new Badges and redeem those already unlocked via the dedicated Badges menu that can be found under the Campaign tab.

Moving on to the new content added, Series 6 Update expands Drift Club to Mexico, so players who have already built the Horizon Rush Outpost will now be able to start playing Drift Club Mexico as soon as they install the update.

Along with the addition of Drift Club Mexico, the update also introduces new Drift Club-themed clothing items that can be unlocked. More importantly, playing this specific Horizon Story will count towards your Festival Playlist completion in Series 6.

Speaking of which, players who complete all six chapters of the Drift Club Mexico Horizon Story will receive the all-electric 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400, along with some interesting info about the car courtesy of Formula Drift champion and RTR Vehicles founder Vaughn Gittin Jr.Several new cars speeding your way
Naturally, with every monthly update, Playground Games adds new cars to Forza Horizon 5, and Series 6 is no exception to the rule. Over the next month, Forza Horizon 5 will be able to unlock several new cars, regardless of whether or not they own the Car Pass.

Without further ado, here are the four new cars the Festival Playlist introduces to Forza Horizon 5 this month:

  • 2012 Ascari KZ1R – Earn 20 PTS during the Summer Wet Season from March 31 – April 6
  • 2021 McLaren 765LT Coupe – Earn 20 PTS during the Autumn Storm Season from April 7 – April 13
  • 2018 ATS GT – Earn 20 PTS during the Winter Dry Season from April 14 – April 20
  • 2014 McLaren 650S Spider – Earn 20 PTS during the Spring Hot Season from April 21 – April 27

On top of the four cars that any Forza Horizon 5 player can unlock through Series 6, Car Pass owner will receive an additional four cars:

  • 1966 Oldsmobile Toronado – March 31
  • 2021 McLaren 620R – April 7
  • 2021 MINI John Cooper Works GP – April 14
  • 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster – April 21

Those who don have the Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass, which is included in the Deluxe Edition, Premium Edition, and Premium Add-ons Bundle, can purchase it separately by visiting any Horizon Festival outpost or Player House and selecting “Car Pass” under the “Buy & Sell” menu.
