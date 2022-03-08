See the World's Most Expensive Ferraris, Including a 250 GTO, Drift in the Snow

Drifting is quite the popular sport in 2022, so seeing all sorts of cars go sideways isn't exactly new or spectacular. But have you ever seen a classic (and expensive) Ferrari do that in the snow? How about a whole bunch of them? Yup, it happened and you can watch it below.
Now don't expect to see any Gymkhana-style sliding here. Ken Block isn't taking turns drifting every cool Ferrari from the 1950s and 1960s. It's just a bunch of owners that got together at the 2022 International Concours of Elegance in Saint Moritz, Switzerland. And because it was held in snowy conditions, some owners opted to lightly drift their prized classics during the parade.
And while not every Ferrari showcased here went sideways, it's one of those rare occasions to see more than 10 of them flex their V12 engines in the snow. The list includes some of the most valuable Ferraris ever built, including the 250 GTO, 275 GTB, 246 F1, 375 MM Spyder, and the 750 Monza. We're talking about Ferraris that could be worth more than $100 million.
But it's not just about Ferraris. The event gathered tens of classics from other Italian marques, including Alfa Romeos, Lamborghinis, and Maseratis. Highlights included a pair of Lambo Countach models, including the LP400 Periscopio, the Maserati A6GCS, and the Alfa Romeo Tipo B/P3.
You'll also see a few cars that are more suitable for snowy courses, including a Dakar-prepped Rolls-Royce Corniche and a replica of the off-road Shelby GT350 from the "Thomas Crown Affair" film.
And the list doesn't stop here. You'll also see the black Ferrari Testarossa Spider that served as Michael Jackson's car for a Pepsi commercial, an authentic Aston Martin DB5 "James Bond" movie car, and a Jaguar XKSS. If you're into modern supercars, one of the only three Pagani Zonda HP Barchettas was also spotted at the event.
The video below covers more than 50 cars. It's quite long at 13 minutes, but it's definitely worth it.
