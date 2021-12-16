Iconic Forza Horizon 5 Cars Get Their Own Real-Life Exhibition

We doubt Forza Horizon 5 doesn’t need more praise, we already know it’s the best racing game of the year, and certainly the most successful launch in Xbox history. If you haven’t played it yet, do yourself a nice Christmas gift and buy Playground Games’ title, especially if you’re a fan of the genre.
Beyond its addictive gameplay formula and smooth controls, Forza Horizon 5 does feature some incredible cars. In fact, with more than 500 cars available to collect and drive, the game is a true treasure trove for auto pundits. Those who’d rather prefer the “real thing” over what’s shown in the game, the fine folks at Petersen Automotive Museum have prepared a very nice surprise.
After being recognized as the Best Sports/Racing Game at the Game Awards, Forza Horizon 5 is getting its own exhibition at the Petersen Automotive Museum. Regardless of whether you’re a gamer or an auto enthusiast (preferably both!), you’ll most like enjoy the so-called Forza: A New Horizon exhibition where you’ll get to see some of the cars from the game.
At the Forza Horizon 5-themed exhibition, fans can view up-close select cars, which they probably already checked out in the game. Among the highlights of the exhibition, there are some iconic cars, including the Chevrolet Corvette C8 “Stingray,” 1998 Porsche Rothsport Racing 911 “Desert Flyer,” 2020 Saleen S1 GT4, and the 2017 Ford Bronco RTR “Brocky.”
Apart from celebrating the cars in Forza Horizon 5, Petersen Automotive Museum is also hosting the Hypercars: The Allure of the Extreme exhibition where auto enthusiasts can see over 30 cars that best define what a “hypercar” truly is, including the Bugatti Veyron 16.4, Devel Sixteen, Hennessey Venom F5, Koenigsegg Agera RS, and the Pagani Huayra Hermes Edition.
The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles is open daily between 10:00 – 17:00 and the ticket costs $17, but seniors and children ages 4 to 17 qualify for cheaper tickets ($15 and $12, respectively).
