Here's Your Chance to Race Honda's Best Drivers in Forza Motorsport 7

Honda’s Performance Development team is joining forces with Xbox Game Studio’s Forza Motorsport 7 during the Forza Rivals Challenge throughout the month of September, and you're in for a lot of fun. 7 photos



Players have a chance to win exclusive in-game liveries inspired by the ones sported on real-life Honda race cars and up to one million in-game credits. The competition will consist of three rounds, each five days long. Week one will start with Karl Wittmer’s Canadian Touring Car Championship 2017 Acura NSX at Raceway Laguna Seca.



Week two sees American Sports Car Series driver Ryan Eversly’s 2009



In order to access this month-long event on Xbox or a cross-compatible PC, you needn’t do more than navigate to the single-player screen on the games home menu, select the rivals tab, and then choose from a set of featured events to find each weeks bounty hunter events.



This month-long event is giving racing fans the opportunity to drive head to head against a group of real racing drivers from across a spectrum of racing series Honda takes part in, like Formula One, Touring Car, and Indycar. Gamers can take their chances trying to beat lap times set by racing drivers (called "bounty hunters" in the game) like Ryan Eversley, Romain Grosjean, and Karl Wittmer. Honda S2000 CR at the Suzuka East Circuit and week three will have Formula 1 hotshot Romain Grosjean in both this F1 and Indycar configurations at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

