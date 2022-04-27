Forza Horizon 5 Massive Update Fixes Festival Playlist, Cars, General Issues

Along with all the new content Series 7 brings to Forza Horizon 5, the latest update released by Playground Games includes a bunch of important fixes for Festival Playlist, cars, and many other aspects of the game.
But let’s start with the Accolades, which received several fixes to address some problems with certain challenges. In addition to the fixes below, the update makes it possible for new Horizon Tour events to allow “Power Trip” Accolade to be completed.
Three Festival Playlist-related issues have been fixed in the update too, so the next Series 7 events should perform much more smoothly:
As far as the cars go, there aren’t too many tweaks and fixes included in the update, but if you’re driving a Volvo V60 Polestar or 2008 BMW M3, then you’ll be happy to know that developers have addressed some issues with these specific cars:
Furthermore, the update adds over 200 new Horizon Tour events and adds specific Drivatar names to Horizon Tour and The Trial. Also, the update should fix a crash when playing an Open Championship when at a Horizon Open level of 1000, and a scenario where a Convoy joining a complex EventLab event could result in the Convoy not making it into the event.
Some exploits have been patched too, such as the one with the Drift Zone and Trailblazers. Last but not least, Screen Reader functionality has been added to more screens and Series 6 collectables have been added to EventLab props. For the full list of changes, check out the patch notes here.
- Fixed “Now we’re talking” Accolade
- Fixed “It’s go time” Accolade
- Fixed “Prophet of Regret” Accolade
- Fixed “Seven Day Wonder” Accolade where completing any dailies outside of the current season would not complete this
- Fixed issue where Series Rivals was awarding 4 points per season instead of 4 points per Series
- Fixed issue which could cause the Treasure Chest not to appear after solving the clue
- Fixed issue where the Forzathon Weekly wouldn’t register the required car being owned and driven in the first chapter
- Updated Morris Minor to reflect correct year
- Fixed Volvo V60 Polestar left wing mirror was showing the right mirror’s projection
- Fixed livery mapping on the 2008 BMW M3 when using certain body kits
- Fixed issue where an auto upgraded Unimog couldn’t be driven in Manual w/ Clutch
