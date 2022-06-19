Forza Horizon 5 Series 9 Is All About Hot Wheels, Here Is What’s Coming

However, before the Hot Wheels expansion hits Forza Horizon 5 on July 19, players will be offered a taste of what Hot Wheels means for the racing scene. Forza Horizon 5 Series 9 will be available to download on Xbox, Windows and Steam from June 21. The Festival Playlist related rewards and content that we will be talking about below will be available to unlock from June 23 through July 20.
Before we deep-dive into all the new cars coming to Forza Horizon 5 next week, it’s worth adding that Series 9 Update includes a bunch of change meant to improve the gameplay experience. For example, Playground Games announced that it has managed to address an issue that prevented full 12-player Convoys from launching events, and another one for the darkened hood and bumper views that occurred when changing camera views.
Also, a fix for Daily Challenges in the Festival Playlist that were either incompletable or suffered from progress loss after rebooting is included in the update too. Additionally, developers announced that Series 9 Update will prevent a Speed Zone exploit where boosted speeds were achievable by entering Photo Mode. The team also fixed a bug which cased the incorrect car class to be used in a race if players idled before entering the event.
Moving on to the actual new content, Forza Horizon 5 Series adds the option to play Horizon Stories in co-op, supporting up to six players in total. Players who complete a Horizon Story in co-op will have that mission marked as completed once they unlock it in their playthrough.The Festival Playlist gets a few more events, lots of rewards
As far as the Festival Playlist goes, Series 9 will bring players a new Forza EV Monthly Rivals event, which will complement the existing Monthly Rivals challenge. Each month, players will drive a different EV and set a clean lap time to score the available Festival Playlist points. Also, a new dedicated EV class to EventLab has been added too.
Since Series 9 is all about Hot Wheels, expect new cars and cosmetics related to the iconic brand to be part of the upcoming update. Below is a list of the new clothing and car horns available on the Festival Playlist over the coming weeks:
Clothing
- Hot Wheels Hoodie
- Hot Wheels Cap
- Hot Wheels Tee
- Hot Wheels Sundress
- Hot Wheels Suit
- Hot Wheels Crew Socks
- White Bird Leather Boots
- Leaf Pattern Leather Boots
- Farid Rueda Lion Cap
- Farid Rueda Bear Cap
- Raúl Urias Horizon Cap
- Doodle Pattern Cap
Car Horns
- Hot Wheels Flame
- Hot Wheels Guitar Stadium
- Hot Wheels Ice
- Hot Wheels Monster Truck
Finally, a bunch of Hot Wheels fan-favorite cars will be added to the game once Series 9 arrives on June 21. Many of these are making a comeback, while other are completely new for the game.
- 2018 Hot Wheels 2JetZ (earn 20 points during the Summer Wet Season)
- 1968 Plymouth Barracuda Formula-S (earn 20 points during the Autumn Storm Season)
- 1970 Dodge Coronet Super Bee (earn 20 points during the Winter Dry Season)
- 1957 Hot Wheels Nash Metropolitan Custom (earn 20 points during the Spring Hot Season)
- 2012 Hot Wheels Rip Rod
- 1949 Hot Wheels Ford F-5 Dually Custom Hot Rod
- 2005 Hot Wheels Ford Mustang
Furthermore, three exclusive cars will be added to the game for Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass owners in Series 9 and will be released on a weekly basis from June 23 through July 7:
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX (available June 23)
- 2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition (available June 30)
- 2019 Nissan 370z Nismo (available July 7)
If you don’t own the Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass yet, you can purchase it separately. Alternatively, you could get the Deluxe Edition, Premium Edition and Premium Add-ons Bundle, which also include the Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass.