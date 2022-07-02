Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (June 30 – July 7)

The so-called Autumn – Storm Season has already started on June 30 and closes on July 7, so Forza Horizon 5 players have about a week to unlock everything they want from the Festival Playlist. Speaking of which, make sure you earn enough points throughout the entire season because you have the chance to add two amazing cars to your garage: the 1969 Hot Wheels Twin Mill (80 points) and the 1969 Ferrari Dino 246 GT (160 points).
As far as this week’s cars go, you have until June 9 to earn enough points to unlock two cars that are only available during this specific season: 1968 Plymouth Barracuda Formula-S (new Seasonal Exclusive car – 20 points) and 2016 NIO EP9 (Exclusive car – 40 points).
Moving on to the Forzathon events, there’s plenty of opportunities to earn points each day, you just have to be persistent. That said, don’t forget that Forzathon Points can be used in the Forzathon Shop too, so here are the activities that will reward points all week long:#Forzathon Weekly Challenge: Mud Stud (5 pts)
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.
Festival Playlist, just make sure you meet the requirements before attempting to complete any of these.
The Trial (10 pts) | Oldies But Goodies | (D500) Decade: 1970s
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: 1988 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV (Autoshow value 220,000 CR)
EventLab (3 pts) | ARKRA1DERS PRESENTS “Ark Skypark Hot Wheels Tribute” | (S1 900) Track Toys
Reward: 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 (Autoshow value 110,000 CR)
Playground Games (3 pts) | Flag Rush | Aerodromo en La Selva playground | (B700) Volkswagen
Reward: 2017 Volkswagen #34 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross Beetle (Autoshow value 500,000 CR)
Speed Zone (2 pts) | Festival Speed Zone | (A800) Retro Supercars | 100.0 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Drift Zone (2 pts) | Farmland Trail | (B700) Chevrolet | 170,000 points
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Trail Blazer (2 pts) | Canyon Run | (S1 900) Rally Monsters | 24 seconds
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | Street Tunerz | Street Racing | (B700) Modern Sports Cars
Reward: 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 427 (Autoshow value 150,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | Orange and Blue | Dirt Racing | (B700) Classic Muscle
Reward: 2013 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S (Autoshow value 240,000 CR)
EV in the Forza EV event complementing the existing Monthly Rivals event.CHALLENGES
Treasure Hunt (2 pts) | Dragstrip Demons | Challenger has the last laugh at the dragstrip, dodging the competition.
Reward: 100 Forzathon Points
Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #SWAMPBEAST | Photograph any Rally Monster at the Gran Pantano
Reward: Jump On It (Emote unlock)
The Eliminator (2 pts) | Battle Royale | Finish 30th or better
Reward: Farid Rueda Lion Classic Shades (Clothing unlock)MONTHLY EVENTS
- Chapter 1: Nostalgia | Own and drive the 2021 Ford Bronco
- Chapter 2: Built Wild | Win the Baja California Trail in the 2021 Ford Bronco
- Chapter 3: G.O.A.T. | Win any Cross Country Event
- Chapter 4: Conqueror | Earn 3 Stars on any Trailblazer
- Care Package | Send a Gift Drop to another player
- Big 50 | Jump a distance of 500 ft (152 m) in any vehicle made between 1970 and 2020
- Super Speeder | Earn 10 Speed Skills in the 1997 Mazda RX-7
- 1/4 Mile Final | Win a Drag Race in any Retro Supercar
- Crash Crouse | Earn a Wreckage Skill in a Cross Country Race Event
- Slide Street | Earn 4 Stars at Drift Zones in the 2018 Ford Mustang RTR Spec 5
- Well Played | Complete round 3 of any Horizon Arcade
- 700 FP Car: 2018 Italdesign Zerouno (Hard-to-Find)
- 300 FP Car: 1995 Ferrari F50 (Autoshow value 2,000,000 CR)
- 75 FP Clothing: Hot Wheels Crew Socks (new seasonal exclusive)
- 75 FP Car Horn: Hot Wheels Guitar Stadium (new seasonal exclusive)
- 60 FP Wheelspins: 150 FP Super Wheelspins
- Forza EV (4 pts) | Horizon Mexico Circuit | Lotus Evija | Post a clean lap to complete.
- Monthly Rivals (4 pts) | Chihuahua Circuit | Hot Wheels 2JetZ | Post a clean lap to complete.