Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (June 30 – July 7)

Chapter 1: Nostalgia | Own and drive the 2021 Ford Bronco

Chapter 2: Built Wild | Win the Baja California Trail in the 2021 Ford Bronco

Chapter 3: G.O.A.T. | Win any Cross Country Event

Chapter 4: Conqueror | Earn 3 Stars on any Trailblazer

Care Package | Send a Gift Drop to another player

Big 50 | Jump a distance of 500 ft (152 m) in any vehicle made between 1970 and 2020

Super Speeder | Earn 10 Speed Skills in the 1997 Mazda RX-7

1/4 Mile Final | Win a Drag Race in any Retro Supercar

Crash Crouse | Earn a Wreckage Skill in a Cross Country Race Event

Slide Street | Earn 4 Stars at Drift Zones in the 2018 Ford Mustang RTR Spec 5

Well Played | Complete round 3 of any Horizon Arcade

700 FP Car: 2018 Italdesign Zerouno (Hard-to-Find)

300 FP Car: 1995 Ferrari F50 (Autoshow value 2,000,000 CR)

75 FP Clothing: Hot Wheels Crew Socks (new seasonal exclusive)

75 FP Car Horn: Hot Wheels Guitar Stadium (new seasonal exclusive)

60 FP Wheelspins: 150 FP Super Wheelspins

Forza EV (4 pts) | Horizon Mexico Circuit | Lotus Evija | Post a clean lap to complete.

Monthly Rivals (4 pts) | Chihuahua Circuit | Hot Wheels 2JetZ | Post a clean lap to complete.

The so-called Autumn – Storm Season has already started on June 30 and closes on July 7, so Forza Horizon 5 players have about a week to unlock everything they want from the Festival Playlist. Speaking of which, make sure you earn enough points throughout the entire season because you have the chance to add two amazing cars to your garage: the 1969 Hot Wheels Twin Mill (80 points) and the 1969 Ferrari Dino 246 GT (160 points).As far as this week’s cars go, you have until June 9 to earn enough points to unlock two cars that are only available during this specific season: 1968 Plymouth Barracuda Formula-S (new Seasonal Exclusive car – 20 points) and 2016 NIO EP9 (Exclusive car – 40 points).Moving on to the Forzathon events, there’s plenty of opportunities to earn points each day, you just have to be persistent. That said, don’t forget that Forzathon Points can be used in the Forzathon Shop too, so here are the activities that will reward points all week long:These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.Forza Horizon 5 players can get their hands on a bunch of cars by completing specific challenges and events throughout the next week. Below is the full list of season events available this Festival Playlist , just make sure you meet the requirements before attempting to complete any of these.(10 pts) | Oldies But Goodies | (D500) Decade: 1970sNote: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.Reward: 1988 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV (Autoshow value 220,000 CR)(3 pts) | ARKRA1DERS PRESENTS “Ark Skypark Hot Wheels Tribute” | (S1 900) Track ToysReward: 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 (Autoshow value 110,000 CR)(3 pts) | Flag Rush | Aerodromo en La Selva playground | (B700) VolkswagenReward: 2017 Volkswagen #34 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross Beetle (Autoshow value 500,000 CR)(2 pts) | Festival Speed Zone | (A800) Retro Supercars | 100.0 mphReward: Super Wheelspin(2 pts) | Farmland Trail | (B700) Chevrolet | 170,000 pointsReward: Super Wheelspin(2 pts) | Canyon Run | (S1 900) Rally Monsters | 24 secondsReward: Super Wheelspin(5 pts) | Street Tunerz | Street Racing | (B700) Modern Sports CarsReward: 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 427 (Autoshow value 150,000 CR)(5 pts) | Orange and Blue | Dirt Racing | (B700) Classic MuscleReward: 2013 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S (Autoshow value 240,000 CR)Last but not least, this week’s Festival Playlist includes three new challenges and two monthly events. Starting with Series 9, every month players will drive a differentin the Forza EV event complementing the existing Monthly Rivals event.(2 pts) | Dragstrip Demons | Challenger has the last laugh at the dragstrip, dodging the competition.Reward: 100 Forzathon Points(2 pts) | #SWAMPBEAST | Photograph any Rally Monster at the Gran PantanoReward: Jump On It (Emote unlock)(2 pts) | Battle Royale | Finish 30th or betterReward: Farid Rueda Lion Classic Shades (Clothing unlock)