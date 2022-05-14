Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (May 12 – May 19)

The third season of Series 7, also known as Winter (Dry) Season, debuts at 7:30 am Pacific on May 12 and closes on May 19 at 5:30 PM. Before we dive deeper into all the rewards you can earn this season, make sure that you unlock the 2020 Ferrari SF90 Stradale (new exclusive car) for 80 points, and the 2010 Ferrari 599 GTO (seasonal Exclusive car) for 160 points, anytime during the four seasons of Series 7.
Just like in the previous weeks, many of the events available during the third season focus on Mexico. Now, for this specific season, Forza Horizon 5 players can unlock two exceptional cars: 1992 Ferrari 512 TR (new exclusive car) for 20 points, and 2015 MG MG3 (seasonal exclusive car), which costs 40 points.
Besides the standard seasonal points that these events award to players who complete them, they also offer so-called Forzathon Points, which can be used in the Forzathon Shop. You can find below all the challenges and the rewards that can be unlocked for this week:
#Forzathon Weekly Challenge: Mexican Supercar (5 pts)
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
- Chapter 1: Echieverria Production | Own and drive 2017 VUHL 05RR
- Chapter 2: Road and Racing | Win any Road Racing Event with the VUHL
- Chapter 3: Light N’ Fast | Maintain a speed of over 170mph (273.6 km/h) for 15 seconds on Mexican roads VUHL
- Chapter 4: Like a Feather | Earn 3 stars on any Danger Sign with the VUHL
#Forzathon Daily Challenges (1 point each)
Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am Pacific.
- Clean Fun | Earn 3 Clean Racing Skills in a Road Race
- The DK | Earn 3 Stars from any Drift Zone
- Florist | Smash 15 Flower Seeds
- On Board | Earn a Skillboard Skill by hitting any Billboard
- Dry Run | Reach 140mph (225km/h) in any Dirt Racing Event
- In Reverse | Complete a Drift theme Horizon Arcade in any Drift car
- Aged Well | Earn 3 stars in any Speed Trap in a Classic Racer
Forzathon Shop
- 700 FP Car: 2013 Lamborghini Veneno (Autoshow value 3,000,000 CR)
- 100 FP Car: 2017 VUHL 05RR (Autoshow value 45,000 CR)
- 75 FP Clothing: Natural Suit (new seasonal exclusive)
- 75 FP Car Horn: Air Guitar
- Wheelspins and Super Wheelspins cost 60 and 150 FP
The Trial (10 pts) | Carrera de Resistencia | Road Racing | (S1 900) Retro Supercars
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: Mexican Racesuit (new seasonal Clothing unlock)
EventLab (3 pts) | CHOPEDBONZZZAI PRESENTS “The Sierra Annual River Run!” | dry river bed | Unlimited Offroad
Reward: 1998 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR Forza Edition (Hard-to-Find car)
EventLab (3 pts) | NIUINA PRESENTS “Coaster” | Road | Anything Goes
Reward: Falling (new seasonal Car Horn unlock)
Danger Sign (3 pts) | Heights of Mulege | (C600) Hot Hatch | 459.3 feet
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Speed Zone (2 pts) | Atlantes De Tula | (S2 998) Mercedes-Benz | 156.5 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Seasonal Championship (5 pts) | Offroad Tour | Dirt Racing | (B700) Unlimited Buggies
Reward: 2015 Alumi Craft Class 10 Race Car (Autoshow value 300,000 CR)
Seasonal Championship (5 pts) | Weather Perfect | Cross Country Racing | (C600) Pickups & 4x4s
Reward: 2019 Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6 (Autoshow value 350,000 CR)
Horizon Tour | Co-Op Championships (3 pts)
Forza Horizon 5 season comes with a new set of challenges that reward players with various cosmetic items. Three challenges are available during the Winter – Dry Season, which can earn players clothing, car horns, and even cars. Here is the full list of challenges for the week May 12 – May 19:
Treasure Hunt (2 pts) | On Top of the World | Anything can break the Stone Door with a 3-Star rating
Reward: 100 Forzathon Points
Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #REACHINGSTARS | Photograph any Hypercar and the Gran Telescopio
Reward: To the Moon (Forza LINK phrase unlock)
Horizon Open (2 pts) | Only Fordward | Win any Horizon Open Racing Event in a Ford
Reward: 1978 Hoonigan Ford Escort RS1800 (Autoshow value 300,000 CR)
Also, players who complete the Horizon Super7 in the Creative Hub menu will earn the Super Wheelspin, but not as part of the Festival Playlist progress.