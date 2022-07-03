New Hot Wheels Series Reveals Strange Assortment of Vehicles, F-14 Tomcat Included

Earlier today, I was out doing some grocery shopping, and I just had to visit the diecast aisle before leaving the store. I bumped into a father and son moment, and they were each picking out their favorite models to take back home. "It's time to stop; that's the last one; otherwise, mom will kill us both" He confessed that his wife does support his passion for diecast cars, but they did agree on a certain limit of vehicles per each store visit.