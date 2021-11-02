Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters Is Up and Running in New Image from Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Afterlife is a direct sequel to the original two movies in the Ghostbusters series. While it has some new faces around, like Carrie Coon, Ant-Man's Paul Rudd, and Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard, the upcoming fantasy movie brings the original gang back together. That includes Bill Murray, Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson.Given that Ghostbusters has also seen a reboot with an all-female cast with the 2016 movie, there was some thought that that movie would be getting a sequel. But Columbia Pictures rethought the idea and gave the okay for a sequel to the original series after the original cast finally agreed to come back. And that’s how Afterlife came to happen.Now a new image from the upcoming movie is bringing back the group’s iconic car, the Ecto-1, on display in full action, driving along the streets of the small town of Summerville, Oklahoma, giving a front view at its iconic license plate, chasing a smaller vehicle.Based on a 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor Sentinel, the Ectomobile, or Ecto-1, will be returning for this movie too. You might remember that the 2016 reboot didn’t use the same car, but a 1980 Cadillac Fleetwood station wagon.Back in 2010, an original Ecto-1 was sold at a Barrett-Jackson auction for $80,000, and you can say that the ghost-fighting machine is one of the most famous movie cars out there. And we’re happy to see it’s still serving its purpose to the original gang.Directed by Jason Reitman, Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be out in theaters on November 19, and if you were planning a movie marathon to keep your memories of the originals fresh, now’s the perfect time.