Hot Wheels NFT Garage Series III Coming Up, 2016 Cadillac ATS-V R Treasure Hunt Included

After the stock for the RLC Exclusive Chevy 454 SS was exhausted in a matter of minutes, Hot Wheels collectors were left wondering what kind of items they can get in July. And we already have the answer. You will be able to order the 2022 RLC Selections Lamborghini in a bit over a week from now, but something is coming up before that. This time, we're looking at a mix of digital and real-life assets.