Hot Wheels Meets Jurassic World for a Set of Five Cars With Dinosaur-Inspired Liveries

If you grew up watching Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park, you're going to love this new Hot Wheels set. Also, there's a good chance that you didn't enjoy the most recent Jurassic World film, but we aren't going to talk about that here. Over the past few years, we've seen quite a few diecast cars inspired by the world of man-made dinosaurs, both from Hot Wheels and Matchbox. But this new one is still very much welcomed.