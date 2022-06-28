War Thunder vs Ace Combat 7: Who's F-14 Tomcat is More Fun to Fly?

But just for some fun, let's look at two of those games in particular. One is Gaijin's War Thunder, and the other is Project Ace's Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown. Of course, these respective military flight simulators use different gameplay styles with unique flight and physics characteristics. But in our minds, the question, "How different can the exact same fighter jet possibly be in two different games?" is a perfectly valid question.While having full-time jobs prevents us from grinding all the way to the top of the American naval fighter tech tree, we do at least have a consensus from the rest of the community. That said, we did get the chance to try out the F-14A TGM edition in Ace Combat 7 , so let's start from there.For those unaware, the F-14A Tomcat hadn't featured in a non-spinoff Ace Combat title since the fifth game almost 20 years ago, as that's been relegated to the newer F-14D as of late. All the better for our purposes because the F-14A is also in War Thunder. At face value, the F-14A in both its standard and Top Gun attire isn't ostensibly that much different in-flight performance at a passing glance compared to the F-14D.Their statistics in speed, mobility, stability, ait-tor-air/air-to-ground, and defense don't seem to be different at all. That is unless looking at them both back to back several times gave us some form of optical illusion. Instead, it's in the weapons loadout that the biggest non-cosmetic upgrade is seen between the two respective AC7 F-14s.Contrarily to chronological order, the F-14As x22 Long Range Air to Air Missiles, x22 Semi-Active Air To Air Missiles, and x32 Self Forging Frag Bomblets are more favorable in multiplayer matches than the unreliable X64 8 air-to-air cluster missiles present on the F-14D. The A model's frag bomblets seemed to do a better job of shredding ground targets than the D model's singular guided bombs as well.

What does this equate to? Well, if you can't get enough of the world's most beloved Navy jet, you're going to adore Ace Combat's F-14A for its awesome ordinance loadout, exhilarating performance, and timeless variable geometry wing action. Even so, that latter comment may have more to do with Ace Combat's iconically addictive gameplay.

Across the aisle in the War Thunder community, there appears to be a polar opposite reaction to the new Tomcat. A feeling that at this moment in time, the F-14 was the last thing the game needed. We learn this when we hear directly from the horse's mouth in, of all places, a posting titled "The F-14 is the last thing this game needed".



Sometimes the joke just writes itself. So then, need we say more? Well, for the sake of balance, let's dig deeper and look at some facts and figures. The first round of grievances revolves around that, at the current date, there really isn't a direct counter to the F-14A in a great number of the non-American tech trees.