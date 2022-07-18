Forza Horizon 5 Series 10 Update Drops on July 21, Here’s What’s Coming

Announced earlier today, Series 10 is a joint effort between Forza and Extreme E, the sport for purpose electric off-road racing series. The first Festival Playlist will start on July 21, and the last one will end on August 17. It’s also important to mention that the Series 10 Update includes access to the Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels expansion, as well as a bunch of bug fixes and improvements to the gameplay experience.
On top of that. major issues have been addressed in this update, and while they are not limited to those listed below, these are by far the most important ones:
In addition, Playground Games added a new save recovery system to the game. Whenever Forza Horizon 5 detects a loss of save-game data, players will receive a notification offering to restore a previous backup. However, players will not be able to recover lost saves from prior to Series 10 with the new system.
Extreme E race calendar with new challenges and Seasonal Championship taking drivers to different X Prix locations in Mexico every week.
The new Series 10 introduces new events and challenges where players can unlock unique variants of the ODYSSEY 21 that represent each team competing in the 2022 Extreme E Championship. Each vehicle in this category contains a common package of standardized parts manufactured by Spark Racing Technology, a battery produced by Williams Advanced Engineering, a set of ultra-high-performance Continental CrossContact tires, and a niobium chassis by CBMM.
Starting from July 21, players can unlock the following unique team variants of the Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 e-SUV:
But it’s not just new content and bug fixes coming with Series 10 Update. Playground Games announced that new car customization options, including the Hot Wheels signature redline tire compound, 12 new Hot Wheels Spectraflame colors, and new Metal Flake paint options featuring customizable lowlight and highlight, will be available for Forza Horizon 5 players come July 21. More importantly, these won’t require players to own the Hot Wheels expansion.
As far as the new Festival Playlist goes, a new Showcase Remix will be available in Series 10. Once completed, players will unlock the Hot Wheels Rip Rod.
And for completionists, new achievements will be available for Forza Horizon 5 in Series 10 for both the base game and the Hot Wheels expansion, which can be found on the game’s official website.
- Players could lose credits if their Auction House bid failed.
- Horizon Tour autocompleting itself in the Festival Playlist.
- TAA on PC causes wheels to appear blurry or transparent.
- Certain cars feel more unstable to drive when using simulated steering after a physics change in Series 9.
- Inability to challenge players to head-to-head races in The Eliminator if they were using the Telemetry overlay.
- Players could timeout when joining an EventLab event in co-op.
- Players could be returned to Freeroam during Horizon Open.
- 2022 Extreme E #99 Chip Ganassi Racing GMC Hummer EV (available in the Autoshow from July 19 for 700,000 credits)
- 2022 Extreme E #58 McLaren Racing (earn 80 points, July 21 – August 17)
- 2022 Extreme E #44 X44 (complete Boardwalk Danger Sign Seasonal PR Stunt, July 21 – July 27)
- 2022 Extreme E #42 XITE Racing Team (complete the Extreme E Island Prix I Seasonal Championship, July 21 – July 27)
- 2022 Extreme E #23 Genesys Andretti United (complete the Bulevar Speed Trap Seasonal PR Stunt, July 28 – August 3)
- 2022 Extreme E #5 Veloce Racing (complete the Extreme E Energy Prix I Seasonal Championship, July 28 – August 3)
- 2022 Extreme E #55 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team (complete the La Cruz Danger Sign Seasonal PR Stunt, August 4 – August 10)
- 2022 Extreme E #22 JBXE (complete the Extreme E Copper Prix I Seasonal Championship, August 4 – August 10)
- 2022 Extreme E #6 Rosberg X Racing (complete the Costa Rocosa Speed Zone Seasonal PR Stunt, August 11 – August 17)
- 2022 Extreme E #125 ABT Cupra XE (complete the Extreme E Desert Prix I Seasonal Championship, August 11 – August 17)
- Extreme E Pink Racesuit
- Extreme E Yellow Racesuit
- Extreme E Blue Racesuit
- Extreme E Black Racesuit
- Extreme E White Racesuit
- Extreme E Red Racesuit
- Extreme E Purple Racesuit
- Extreme E Green Racesuit
- 1971 Porsche #23 917/20 (earn 20 points, July 21 – July 27)
- 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera 2 by Gunther Werks (earn 20 points, July 28 – August 3)
- 1964 Porsche 356 C Cabriolet Emory Special (earn 20 points, August 4 – August 10)
- 1990 Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer – DLS (earn 20 points, August 11 – August 17)
