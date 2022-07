Forza Horizon 5 Series 9 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (July 14 – 21)

Chapter 1: American Muscle | Own and drive the 1987 Buick Regal GNX

Chapter 2: Attention to Detail | Earn 2 Stars on any Speed Trap in the Regal

Chapter 3: Grand National | Win any Road Race Event in the Regal

Chapter 4: Limited Edition | Win any Street Race Event in the Regal

Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.

Hot Wheels | Earn a Hard Charger Skill

Desert Rally | Win a Dirt Race in the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor

Horizon Customs | Spend 25,000 credits on vehicle upgrades

Kar Keepers | Earn 3 Clean Racing Skills in the 1969 Volkswagen Class 5/1600 Baja Bug

Eurospeed | Earn 5 Stars at Speed Zones in any German vehicle

Pole Position | Win a Street Race in any Rods and Custom vehicle

Sky Jump | Jump a distance of 3,000ft (914m) in any vehicle

600 FP Car: 2019 McLaren Speedtail (Autoshow value 225,000 CR)

300 FP Car: 1987 Ferrari F40 (Autoshow value 120,000 CR)

75 FP Clothing: Extreme E Race Suit (new Seasonal Exclusive)

75 FP Car Horn: Steam Boat

60 FP Wheelspins: 150 FP Super Wheelspins

Forza EV (4 pts) | Horizon Mexico Circuit | Lotus Evija | Post a clean lap to complete.

Monthly Rivals (4 pts) | Chihuahua Circuit | Hot Wheels 2JetZ | Post a clean lap to complete.

That makes this Festival Playlist the last one released under the Series 9’s umbrella . So, this is your last chance to score those needed points to unlock your favorite cars. On top of that, Spring – Hot Season Series 9 offers some really cool challenges and rewards, hopefully, all unlockable.For the next week or so, Forza Horizon 5 players can earn points with any combination of completed events to get their first reward car. There’s a second car available to earn for those who continue to score points this season. The easier car to unlock is the 1957 Hot Wheels Nash Metropolitan Custom (new Seasonal Exclusive car – 20 points), followed by the 1965 Peel Trident (Seasonal Exclusive car – 40 points).To earn points to get these cars and more, you’ll have to complete some (or all) of the challenges below. The points can also be used in the Forzathon Shop for various cars and items.These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.Moving on to the season events, there are even more challenges to complete if you need more points to complete your garage collection. Just make sure you meet the requirements before tackling any of the events below.(10 pts) | Main Street | Road Racing | (C600) Retro MuscleNote: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.Reward: 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport Coupe (Autoshow value 110,000 CR)(3 pts) | SHADY RYO PRESENTS “Hot Wheels Mountain Climb” | (S1 900) Anything GoesReward: 2018 Ford Mustang RTR Spec 5 (Autoshow value 105,000 CR)(3 pts) | Survival | Baja Circuit Playground | (D500) VW #1107 Baja BugReward: 1970 Ford GT70 (Autoshow value 150,000 CR)(2 pts) | Basejump | (B700) Rare Classics | 1,312.3 feetReward: Super Wheelspin(2 pts) | Callejón | (S2 998) Extreme Track Toys | 170.0 mphReward: Super Wheelspin(2 pts) | Rio Fuerte | (A800) Modern Supercars | 110.0 mphReward: Super Wheelspin(5 pts) | Exotics | Road Racing | (A800) Retro Super CarsReward: 1968 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 (Autoshow value 600,000 CR)(5 pts) | Hot Tunerz | Street Racing | (B700) Retro Sports CarsReward: 2004 Porsche 911 GT3 (Autoshow value 65,000 CR)This week’s Festival Playlist includes three challenges as well as two monthly events. If you haven’t already, complete them to earn a bucketload of points.(2 pts) | Speed Machines | German sport hares are lightning fast, splitting any zone in three.Reward: 100 Forzathon Points(2 pts) | #STREETBEAST | Photograph any Modern Muscle car at the Horizon Street Scene OutpostReward: Don’t talk about Street Scene (Forza LINK phrase unlock)(2 pts) | Speed BlasterReward: 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor (Autoshow value 63,000 CR)Complete the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menuReward: 2015 Ultima Evolution Coupe 1020