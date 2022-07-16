Forza Horizon 5 Series 9 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (July 14 – 21)

That makes this Festival Playlist the last one released under the Series 9’s umbrella. So, this is your last chance to score those needed points to unlock your favorite cars. On top of that, Spring – Hot Season Series 9 offers some really cool challenges and rewards, hopefully, all unlockable.
For the next week or so, Forza Horizon 5 players can earn points with any combination of completed events to get their first reward car. There’s a second car available to earn for those who continue to score points this season. The easier car to unlock is the 1957 Hot Wheels Nash Metropolitan Custom (new Seasonal Exclusive car – 20 points), followed by the 1965 Peel Trident (Seasonal Exclusive car – 40 points).
To earn points to get these cars and more, you’ll have to complete some (or all) of the challenges below. The points can also be used in the Forzathon Shop for various cars and items.#Forzathon Weekly Challenge: Ultra Hot (5 pts)
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
#Forzathon Daily Challenges (1 point each)
Forzathon Shop
The Trial (10 pts) | Main Street | Road Racing | (C600) Retro Muscle
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport Coupe (Autoshow value 110,000 CR)
EventLab (3 pts) | SHADY RYO PRESENTS “Hot Wheels Mountain Climb” | (S1 900) Anything Goes
Reward: 2018 Ford Mustang RTR Spec 5 (Autoshow value 105,000 CR)
Playground Games (3 pts) | Survival | Baja Circuit Playground | (D500) VW #1107 Baja Bug
Reward: 1970 Ford GT70 (Autoshow value 150,000 CR)
Danger Sign (2 pts) | Basejump | (B700) Rare Classics | 1,312.3 feet
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Speed Trap (2 pts) | Callejón | (S2 998) Extreme Track Toys | 170.0 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Speed Zone (2 pts) | Rio Fuerte | (A800) Modern Supercars | 110.0 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | Exotics | Road Racing | (A800) Retro Super Cars
Reward: 1968 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 (Autoshow value 600,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | Hot Tunerz | Street Racing | (B700) Retro Sports Cars
Reward: 2004 Porsche 911 GT3 (Autoshow value 65,000 CR)
Treasure Hunt (2 pts) | Speed Machines | German sport hares are lightning fast, splitting any zone in three.
Reward: 100 Forzathon Points
Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #STREETBEAST | Photograph any Modern Muscle car at the Horizon Street Scene Outpost
Reward: Don’t talk about Street Scene (Forza LINK phrase unlock)
Horizon Open (2 pts) | Speed Blaster
Reward: 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor (Autoshow value 63,000 CR)
MONTHLY EVENTS
Complete the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu
Reward: 2015 Ultima Evolution Coupe 1020
For the next week or so, Forza Horizon 5 players can earn points with any combination of completed events to get their first reward car. There’s a second car available to earn for those who continue to score points this season. The easier car to unlock is the 1957 Hot Wheels Nash Metropolitan Custom (new Seasonal Exclusive car – 20 points), followed by the 1965 Peel Trident (Seasonal Exclusive car – 40 points).
To earn points to get these cars and more, you’ll have to complete some (or all) of the challenges below. The points can also be used in the Forzathon Shop for various cars and items.#Forzathon Weekly Challenge: Ultra Hot (5 pts)
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
- Chapter 1: American Muscle | Own and drive the 1987 Buick Regal GNX
- Chapter 2: Attention to Detail | Earn 2 Stars on any Speed Trap in the Regal
- Chapter 3: Grand National | Win any Road Race Event in the Regal
- Chapter 4: Limited Edition | Win any Street Race Event in the Regal
#Forzathon Daily Challenges (1 point each)
- Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.
- Hot Wheels | Earn a Hard Charger Skill
- Desert Rally | Win a Dirt Race in the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor
- Horizon Customs | Spend 25,000 credits on vehicle upgrades
- Kar Keepers | Earn 3 Clean Racing Skills in the 1969 Volkswagen Class 5/1600 Baja Bug
- Eurospeed | Earn 5 Stars at Speed Zones in any German vehicle
- Pole Position | Win a Street Race in any Rods and Custom vehicle
- Sky Jump | Jump a distance of 3,000ft (914m) in any vehicle
Forzathon Shop
- 600 FP Car: 2019 McLaren Speedtail (Autoshow value 225,000 CR)
- 300 FP Car: 1987 Ferrari F40 (Autoshow value 120,000 CR)
- 75 FP Clothing: Extreme E Race Suit (new Seasonal Exclusive)
- 75 FP Car Horn: Steam Boat
- 60 FP Wheelspins: 150 FP Super Wheelspins
The Trial (10 pts) | Main Street | Road Racing | (C600) Retro Muscle
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport Coupe (Autoshow value 110,000 CR)
EventLab (3 pts) | SHADY RYO PRESENTS “Hot Wheels Mountain Climb” | (S1 900) Anything Goes
Reward: 2018 Ford Mustang RTR Spec 5 (Autoshow value 105,000 CR)
Playground Games (3 pts) | Survival | Baja Circuit Playground | (D500) VW #1107 Baja Bug
Reward: 1970 Ford GT70 (Autoshow value 150,000 CR)
Danger Sign (2 pts) | Basejump | (B700) Rare Classics | 1,312.3 feet
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Speed Trap (2 pts) | Callejón | (S2 998) Extreme Track Toys | 170.0 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Speed Zone (2 pts) | Rio Fuerte | (A800) Modern Supercars | 110.0 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | Exotics | Road Racing | (A800) Retro Super Cars
Reward: 1968 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 (Autoshow value 600,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | Hot Tunerz | Street Racing | (B700) Retro Sports Cars
Reward: 2004 Porsche 911 GT3 (Autoshow value 65,000 CR)
Treasure Hunt (2 pts) | Speed Machines | German sport hares are lightning fast, splitting any zone in three.
Reward: 100 Forzathon Points
Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #STREETBEAST | Photograph any Modern Muscle car at the Horizon Street Scene Outpost
Reward: Don’t talk about Street Scene (Forza LINK phrase unlock)
Horizon Open (2 pts) | Speed Blaster
Reward: 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor (Autoshow value 63,000 CR)
MONTHLY EVENTS
- Forza EV (4 pts) | Horizon Mexico Circuit | Lotus Evija | Post a clean lap to complete.
- Monthly Rivals (4 pts) | Chihuahua Circuit | Hot Wheels 2JetZ | Post a clean lap to complete.
Complete the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu
Reward: 2015 Ultima Evolution Coupe 1020