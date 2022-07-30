1979 Chevrolet Corvette “Ugly Barn Find” Isn’t a Happy Sight, Ready for a New Life

The 1979 Corvette didn’t come with too many changes from the previous model year, and in many ways, the most notable upgrade took place in the engine lineup where the famous L82 received a little bit more love from Chevrolet.
With the help of a higher lift cam, new heads with larger valves and higher compression, the L82 ended up being provided with a 10-horsepower upgrade, with the power output, therefore, reaching 225 horsepower.
The Vettes that were produced late in the model year were also fitted with a new 85 MPH speedometer, though this particular upgrade was originally supposed to be offered as standard on the 1980 Corvette.
This particular 1979 Corvette is a car that has spent its most recent years in hiding, with the owner explaining on Craigslist that it was found in a barn. That’s right, this is a barn find, or an “ugly barn find,” as the seller describes it, most likely based on the car’s appearance.
Without a doubt, a car that has spent such a long time in storage can’t come in mint condition, and this Corvette really doesn’t. What’s more, it also exhibits some body damage, though it’s not exactly clear how it ended up in such a shape.
The seller doesn’t provide too many details on their Corvette, but what we do know is that the engine is already gone, so you’ll have to come up with your own powertrain. The interior doesn’t look spotless either, but the first thing it seems to require is a thorough wash to only then asses its current condition.
At the end of the day, this Corvette may deserve a second chance, but the best way to figure it out is to go check it out in person. Located in San Antonio, the Vette is ready to go to anyone willing to offer $2,900.
