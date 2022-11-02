Ford F-150 Trucks Honor 2022 SEMA Show Creativity in Hybrid and Lightning Ways

While some voices claimed Ford would not appear at the 2022 SEMA Show, the Blue Oval company has demonstrated otherwise with no less than ten (unofficial) custom creations.
The Blue Oval automaker says that at this year’s event in Las Vegas it wants to interpret the “art of personalization” with ten bespoke vehicles created by leading aftermarket builders and parts suppliers. Everyone will be entitled to a favorite, from Bronco enthusiasts to Mach-E fans, and from Transit aficionados to Maverick and F-150 truck admirers.
Speaking of the F-Series, Ford is trying to bundle the “strong customer interest in Ford-backed accessories” for its vehicles with the newfound eco-consciousness of its best-selling series. As such, a trio of F-150 units is on point to highlight the electrified lifestyle at the 2022 SEMA Show.
A “Swiss army knife” Ford F-150 Lightning dubbed Tjin Edition was created by Tjin and Thule for display at the North Hall, SEMA electrified booth no. 11268. The build started as an Extended Range Battery F-150 Lightning with AWD in SuperCrew Lariat form, and it aims to be a jack-of-all-trades pickup. So, it comes complete with solar charging, a refrigerator, Recaro front and rear seats, plus Thule cargo accessories, among others.
The Race Support Ford F-150 Lightning comes from Real Truck and Motor City Solutions (see it in West Hall, booth no. 50027) with a self-explanatory name. It was originally a 131 kWh Extended Range Battery, AWD, SuperCrew, XLT truck dressed in Iconic Silver. Now, though, it seeks to offer “unmatched capability in both performance and support” by way of a Retrax bed cover, extra Raptor wheels, and custom underbody protection plus graphics, among others.
Last, but not least, is the Ford F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid built by BDS Suspension for remote off-roading. The 3.5-liter PowerBoost Hybrid F-Series, with 4x4 and SuperCrew Platinum body in Agate Black, can be seen in the West Hall, booth no. 55015. And, according to the automaker, it “represents the perfect intersection of technology and off-road performance.”
