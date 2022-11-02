Two-Door Jeep Gladiator ‘JTe’ Hybrid Is a Custom Trail Truck Built for Cleaning

Quadratec, one of the industry leaders (with 30+ years of experience) in terms of aftermarket Jeeps, has graced the 2022 SEMA Show with something special - from a bunch of standpoints.
Calling itself not just an aftermarket parts and accessories provider, Quadratec wants to be “a dream builder, problem solver, and passionate advocate for all enthusiasts of the legendary Jeep vehicles.” And they are putting all that into the right perspective for their 2022 SEMA Show apparition, complete with a one-of-a-kind Jeep Gladiator.
You see, this (JT) mid-size pickup truck lacks a couple of elements from its usual description as a four-door convertible 4x4 with removable roof and doors powered by a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 or a 3.0-liter EcoDiesel turbo V6. By the way, the latter is on its way out, and Stellantis is gracing us with the Rubicon-based Farout Edition as a proper goodbye and to make way for the eco-conscious Jeep brand.
Quadratec is supportive of that strategy, and they just graced Las Vegas with a custom 2022 Jeep Wrangler/Gladiator two-door truck nicknamed ‘JTe’ to celebrate the company’s Jeep heritage and its new, electrified ways. As such, we are dealing here with a gasoline/electric hybrid truck concept built as a support vehicle for the company’s “50-for-50” Trail Clean Up Initiative, in partnership with the non-profit organization Tread Lightly!
The build was handled by Jeep fabricator Greg Henderson at Unofficial Use Only, and initially, this Gladiator ‘JTe’ was actually a 2022 Jeep Wrangler 4Xe Rubicon. But now it arrived at SEMA with a factory Gladiator truck bed and factory Mopar body replacement panels, Quadratec’s bespoke green paintjob, and a full stock of “top-of-the-line performance parts and recovery gear to transform it into a true, trail clean-up support vehicle.”
Plus, let us not forget about its trail-conquering and overlanding capabilities, all supported by the Lynx 2.5-inch suspension lift kit, bronze 17-inch Lynx TrailGunner wheels shod in 37-inch Nitto Recon Grappler tires, uprated Carnivore front, and rear bumpers, plus a Lost Canyon Bed Rack and Rooftop tent along with “custom, modular mounts for a jack and Rotopax water containers.”
