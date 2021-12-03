Quadratec and the Petersen Museum Are Giving Away a Custom Jeep Wrangler

Quadratec has partnered with the Petersen Automotive Museum for an interesting giveaway. The contest is called "My First Car," and its sole prize is a 2001 Jeep Wrangler that has been fully restored and then customized with Quadratec parts. Unlike other giveaways, this one is free to enter.
The two partners that have made this giveaway possible do have two conditions, though. One of them is that those who enter must be over the age of 18, probably for legal reasons, while the second is that each entrant must complete a submission form to explain why they think they deserve to win the Jeep, along with mentioning where they would drive it first. We don't know about you, but that sounds reasonable to us.
The vehicle was restored by high school students who participated in a program called Teen Auto Workshop, which is meant to teach students the basics of automotive mechanics. That sounds like a great way to learn, and this session had eight students who met once a week for eight weeks. They worked in the Petersen Automotive Museum's workshop under the supervision of professionals.
As the organizers of the giveaway mentioned, the vehicle includes over $15,000 in upgrades. Among them are a set of LED headlights and taillights, a 2.5-inch suspension lift, 33-inch Nitto TrailGrappler Tires, 15-inch Quadratec Rubicon Xtreme wheels, a Borla cat-back exhaust, a Quadratec front bumper with a winch, a set of Quadratec rocker guards, Fishbone rear bumper, and a set of Fishbone tube doors. Right above the windshield, the team has fitted a Quadratec J5 light bar, while the interior was fitted with a set of Kicker speakers and subwoofer.
The entire process was documented on the Petersen Automotive Museum's YouTube channel, so if you own a TJ Wrangler and want to learn how to do things on it yourself, this might be a good place to start. In the worst-case scenario, you might get a few ideas of what should be the first thing you change on the vehicle. Entries are still open until December 31, 2021. We would hope that the vehicle goes to someone who needs it, though.
