Enyo Is 1948 Chevrolet Farm Truck Turned Racecar And It’s All Ringbrothers Custom

The SEMA show is in full swing over in Las Vegas, and the first official day of the event has already brought into the spotlight some incredible builds. That trend will probably continue today as well.
One of the names that captured most of the attention in the first day of SEMA was, of course, Ringbrothers, who seem to try and compete with established manufacturers when it comes to the large number of builds they brought along. As we’ve already talked about the Patriarc Mustang and Strode Camaro, it’s now the turn of something a lot more extreme.
Enter Enyo 1948, a radical interpretation of a classic Chevrolet work truck that transformed it into a racecar of our time, powered by a tall-deck engine with immense power. It is, Ringbrothers say, the shop’s most extreme build yet.
The thing kind of-sort of started out life as a 1948 Chevrolet pickup, but it’s hard to see any of the original base left. The over 10,000 hours of work performed on the Enyo left little of it visible to the naked eye.
What we see is a sculpted body rocking carbon fiber parts, slapped on top of a brand new chassis, and supported by a cantilever-independent suspension with Ohlins shocks on all corners.
The beast is powered by a Todd Goodwin-source engine, 510ci in size and fitted with a Holley fuel management system and Kinsler eight-stack injection. Controlled by means of a Bowler Performance Corvette automatic transaxle, it delivers 1,000 horsepower to the HRE wheels. Stopping power is ensured by means of Brembo hardware.
We’re not given any indication of what the above specs could mean in the real world, like say on the track, but one can only imagine they’re nothing to scoff at. And even if after SEMA ends it’s unclear where the Enyo 1948 will end up, we do hope we’ll get to see the thing in action somewhere.
