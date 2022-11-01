Ringbrothers STRODE 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Mixes 1,080 HP With Carbon-Fiber Makeover

1969 marks the final year of the first-generation Camaro, the F-body rival to the Ford Motor Company’s pony car. Available with anything from a 230-ci sixer to the 427 big-block V8, the 1969 model year Camaro is a sought-after collectible, provided that every number matches.
This particular example of the breed is anything but a garage-kept survivor. It’s a no-expense-spared creation from the peeps at Ringbrothers, who baptized it STRODE in all uppercase letters. More than 6,500 hours were needed for this build, which is dressed in high-quality carbon fiber.
The lightweight material is used for the one-off body shell, which isn’t a perfect copy of the original. Ringbrothers widened it by five inches to make room for the HRE Wheels Ringbrothers G-Code Edition wheels, complemented by Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber shoes and Baer disc brakes.
Lowered rocker panels also need to be mentioned, together with the slightly longer-than-stock hood. The center of the roof is recessed, and the rear-seat delete brings the point home with a hand-fabricated roll cage.
Carbon fiber is also used for the fender scoops, front and rear bumpers, the rear aerodynamic diffuser, both valances, and the spoiler up front. Finished in BASF Glasurit Ghost White, this incredible-looking machine welcomes you with a custom interior supplied by Upholstery Unlimited.
Dakota Digital instrumentation is featured as well, plus a high-fidelity audio system from JL Audio plus Vintage Air Gen IV climate control. As for the fun stuff, the Wegner Motorsports LS3 small-block V8 hiding under the hood of this beast is much obliged to crank out 1,010 ponies.
Far more powerful than the ZL1 and L72 big blocks of the COPO 9560 and COPO 9561 from the good ol’ days, this engine is topped with a Whipple supercharger and Holley Dominator electronic fuel injection. Singing the song of its people through custom-built headers and Flowmaster mufflers, the modified small block is connected to a Bowler Tremec T-56 Magnum transmission and a John’s Industries 9” rear end.
“We wanted to push the limits of what we can do and showcase our capabilities with STRODE,” said Mike Ring of Ringbrothers. “We digitally modeled the original Camaro body and rendered a more aggressive version of it in carbon fiber,” added Jim Ring. “Custom 3D-printed and billet-machined parts were also manufactured and paired with advanced components to make STRODE extremely capable and comfortable.”
The lightweight material is used for the one-off body shell, which isn’t a perfect copy of the original. Ringbrothers widened it by five inches to make room for the HRE Wheels Ringbrothers G-Code Edition wheels, complemented by Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber shoes and Baer disc brakes.
Lowered rocker panels also need to be mentioned, together with the slightly longer-than-stock hood. The center of the roof is recessed, and the rear-seat delete brings the point home with a hand-fabricated roll cage.
Carbon fiber is also used for the fender scoops, front and rear bumpers, the rear aerodynamic diffuser, both valances, and the spoiler up front. Finished in BASF Glasurit Ghost White, this incredible-looking machine welcomes you with a custom interior supplied by Upholstery Unlimited.
Dakota Digital instrumentation is featured as well, plus a high-fidelity audio system from JL Audio plus Vintage Air Gen IV climate control. As for the fun stuff, the Wegner Motorsports LS3 small-block V8 hiding under the hood of this beast is much obliged to crank out 1,010 ponies.
Far more powerful than the ZL1 and L72 big blocks of the COPO 9560 and COPO 9561 from the good ol’ days, this engine is topped with a Whipple supercharger and Holley Dominator electronic fuel injection. Singing the song of its people through custom-built headers and Flowmaster mufflers, the modified small block is connected to a Bowler Tremec T-56 Magnum transmission and a John’s Industries 9” rear end.
“We wanted to push the limits of what we can do and showcase our capabilities with STRODE,” said Mike Ring of Ringbrothers. “We digitally modeled the original Camaro body and rendered a more aggressive version of it in carbon fiber,” added Jim Ring. “Custom 3D-printed and billet-machined parts were also manufactured and paired with advanced components to make STRODE extremely capable and comfortable.”