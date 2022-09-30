1973 Chevrolet Camaro With 640-HP LS V8 Is Pro-Touring Perfection

Offered between 1970 through the 1971 model year, the “Super Hugger” Camaro started off pretty well. The L78 big-block V8, marketed with 396 cubes even though it displaced 402 cubic inches (6.6 liters), was good for 375 horsepower and 416 pound-foot (563 Nm) of torque at 3,600 rpm.
Unfortunately for Camaro enthusiasts, it all came crashing down in 1971 due to a corporate mandate that required lower compression ratios. Come 1973, the Environmental Protection Agency called for the gradual reduction in the lead content of all grades of gasoline. The Malaise Era was in full swing, and the second-generation Camaro became a shadow of its former self in 1975 due to the adoption of catalytic emission control systems.
The car we’re covering today was built exactly when the Malaise Era started, but as you can tell from a simple look, it’s the polar opposite of a has-been. One of the wildest second-gen Camaros out there was built by Speedtech for Jay Weir, the VP of Speedtech, with no expense spared.
Listed by Volo Cars with 1,629 miles (2,622 kilometers) on the clock, the one-off restomod features all-new metal except for the roof. Carbon fiber was used extensively, including for the bumper, hood, and inner fenders. Custom-fabricated headlights and taillights with smoked lenses perfectly complement the black paintwork, tinted windows, and black interior.
Pictured on bronze-finished wheels that measure 11 inches in width up front and 12 inches out back, the ominous-looking machine sports BFGoodrich Rival summer-only performance tires. A three-spoke steering wheel frames custom-ordered Speedhut gauges that include, and to the right of the Grant steering wheel, you will find a gorgeous-looking white shift knob for the T56 manual that flaunts a twin-plate clutch and an aluminum flywheel.
Based on Speedtech’s Extreme chassis, the one-of-one Camaro brings the point home with a small block that packs a 640-horsepower punch. The LS was punched out to 406 cubic inches by Texas Speed, which gifted it with a Holley Hi-Ram intake manifold, MSD ignition, and stainless headers. Carbon fiber here and there adds to the aesthetic qualities of that engine bay.
Appraised at a quarter of a million freedom eagles, the pro-touring build is offered by the Volo Auto Museum at $239,998 or $2,210 per month.
