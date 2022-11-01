autoevolution
Custom 1971 Chevy C10 Restomod Drops Hard, Has Supercharged LT4 and Much More

1 Nov 2022, 14:50 UTC ·
Looking “ridiculous in all the right ways,” as someone from the social media audience pointed out, here is a spectacular Chevy C10 build that hides so many goodies we would need a humongous title for all of them.
Curiously, we stumbled upon this black-and-blue beauty (yeehaw, so many ‘B’s in so few words) courtesy of the custom forged wheel experts over at Santa Fe Springs, California-based AG Luxury. We are baffled by this classic truck apparition because they usually dabble with contemporary stuff of the widebody Lambo Urus, Mercedes-Maybach S 580, Rolls-Royce Phantom, Ghost, or Cullinan variety.

And do not even get us started on the myriad of modern sports and supercars. But this one strikes a vintage beat while also staying true to their traditionally new-day ethos. Yes, we are dealing with a Chevy C10 restomod, but we can all easily call it a brand-new vehicle, frankly. Possibly owned by a blonde lady from Houston, Texas, going by the 71c10lt4 moniker on social media, the alias presents all the major goodies in one take.

So, this used to be a 1971 Chevrolet C10 before it was turned into a contemporary monster of the wet sump, supercharged LT4 V8 variety. Oh, and that is just the appetizer, followed by ten-speed automatic, Porterbuilt, Accuair bagged e-level and Sublime Heights custom interior main courses! Naturally, let us not forget about the stunning, contrasting black AG Luxury AGL24 SPEC3 forged aftermarket wheels.

Oh, and we also know a little about the finish, if anyone’s interested after they collected the jaws off the Chevy C10 restomod floor. That would be Matte Black with a Carbon Fiber Overlay Lip and some tasty Gloss Black hardware for these three-piece wheels! Need more details? Well, join a crowd, as we would love to get a hint of how many ponies dwell under the cool blue hood!




