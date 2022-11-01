Custom 1971 Chevy C10 Restomod Drops Hard, Has Supercharged LT4 and Much More

Looking “ridiculous in all the right ways,” as someone from the social media audience pointed out, here is a spectacular Chevy C10 build that hides so many goodies we would need a humongous title for all of them.
Curiously, we stumbled upon this black-and-blue beauty (yeehaw, so many ‘B’s in so few words) courtesy of the custom forged wheel experts over at Santa Fe Springs, California-based AG Luxury. We are baffled by this classic truck apparition because they usually dabble with contemporary stuff of the widebody Lambo Urus, Mercedes-Maybach S 580, Rolls-Royce Phantom, Ghost, or Cullinan variety.
And do not even get us started on the myriad of modern sports and supercars. But this one strikes a vintage beat while also staying true to their traditionally new-day ethos. Yes, we are dealing with a Chevy C10 restomod, but we can all easily call it a brand-new vehicle, frankly. Possibly owned by a blonde lady from Houston, Texas, going by the 71c10lt4 moniker on social media, the alias presents all the major goodies in one take.
So, this used to be a 1971 Chevrolet C10 before it was turned into a contemporary monster of the wet sump, supercharged LT4 V8 variety. Oh, and that is just the appetizer, followed by ten-speed automatic, Porterbuilt, Accuair bagged e-level and Sublime Heights custom interior main courses! Naturally, let us not forget about the stunning, contrasting black AG Luxury AGL24 SPEC3 forged aftermarket wheels.
Oh, and we also know a little about the finish, if anyone’s interested after they collected the jaws off the Chevy C10 restomod floor. That would be Matte Black with a Carbon Fiber Overlay Lip and some tasty Gloss Black hardware for these three-piece wheels! Need more details? Well, join a crowd, as we would love to get a hint of how many ponies dwell under the cool blue hood!
And do not even get us started on the myriad of modern sports and supercars. But this one strikes a vintage beat while also staying true to their traditionally new-day ethos. Yes, we are dealing with a Chevy C10 restomod, but we can all easily call it a brand-new vehicle, frankly. Possibly owned by a blonde lady from Houston, Texas, going by the 71c10lt4 moniker on social media, the alias presents all the major goodies in one take.
So, this used to be a 1971 Chevrolet C10 before it was turned into a contemporary monster of the wet sump, supercharged LT4 V8 variety. Oh, and that is just the appetizer, followed by ten-speed automatic, Porterbuilt, Accuair bagged e-level and Sublime Heights custom interior main courses! Naturally, let us not forget about the stunning, contrasting black AG Luxury AGL24 SPEC3 forged aftermarket wheels.
Oh, and we also know a little about the finish, if anyone’s interested after they collected the jaws off the Chevy C10 restomod floor. That would be Matte Black with a Carbon Fiber Overlay Lip and some tasty Gloss Black hardware for these three-piece wheels! Need more details? Well, join a crowd, as we would love to get a hint of how many ponies dwell under the cool blue hood!