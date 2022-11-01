1972 Chevy Nova Spends 40 Years in Storage, Original Engine Found Inside

While the Nova has never been the best-selling Chevy out there, it still managed to build a very solid fanbase in the United States.
And after all these years, Chevrolet Nova continues to be a very intriguing model, especially for professionals in the restoration business. More often than not, the Nova ends up getting a new and more powerful engine for an upgrade that turns it into a small rocket on wheels.
In other words, it’s the look of the car that makes the Nova such a popular model. But this 1972 example that spent nearly four decades in storage might actually be ready for a full restoration to factory specifications.
And it’s all because the original engine is still in there, despite the long tenure in hiding. It’s a six-cylinder unit, that’s true, so it’s not necessarily the most compelling engine, but those who are looking for the original glory might actually be happy to hear that the stock powerplant is still under the hood.
Other than that, the condition of the car can easily be observed in the photos published on eBay by seller woklejas2q6d. They claim the Nova was purchased when they owned a new car dealership in Southern California, and the whole idea behind the acquisition was to keep the Chevy for later restoration.
The process, however, has never started, so the 1972 Nova now comes in the same condition, with no restoration work performed.
Some basic fixes have already been made, including the installation of a new battery and the cleaning of the fuel system, so the Nova now runs and drives. However, it shouldn’t be considered road-worthy just yet, and it obviously requires plenty of work, especially in terms of metal.
The bidding is currently underway, and the top offer at the time of writing is $4,750, with the auction projected to come to an end in approximately 8 days.
