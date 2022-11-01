The Ringbrothers BULLY 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Packs 1,200-HP Supercharged LS3 Stroker

Over 8,500 hours were spent on rebuilding this 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer into the BULLY with all uppercase letters. Revealed at SEMA 2022, the no-nonsense rig makes 1,200 horsepower from a very special LS3 motor.
The golden standard of the LS engine family is a stroker build, now displacing 6.8 liters compared to 6.2 liters from the factory. A naturally-aspirated V8 of this displacement makes adequate power, yet Ringbrothers decided to spruce it up a notch or two with a supercharger from Whipple.
The 2.9-liter blower features a machined billet cover. Refinished in a custom BASF Glasurit Waterborne mix known as Bashful Blue, this fellow rocks a brand-new chassis, four-link suspension, beefed-up drivetrain componentry, and bespoke touches for the interior. The black flares make room for 325/65 by 18-inch Cooper Discoverer STT Pro all-season rubber boots complemented by 18- by 12-inch wheels from HRE.
"The aptly named BULLY is a thorough reimagining of Chevrolet's premier off-roader, and every aspect of this build was designed to push the envelope," explains Mike Ring, co-owner of Ringbrothers. “This project was meant to stand above, both figuratively and literally,” adds Jim Ring.
Built in partnership with the aforementioned Whipple Superchargers and HRE Wheels, the one-off utility vehicle also boasts a few goodies from Holley, Motul, Painless Wiring, and Miller Welding. A four-speed automatic transmission also needs to be mentioned, along with the Currie Dana 60 rear axle plus a Currie Dana 44 up front. Six-piston disc brakes supplied by Baer provide stopping power on every corner, and electronic fuel injection from Holley takes care of fuel management for the engine.
Fabricated by Ringbrothers, the custom seats combine the Blazer’s rugged character with the supreme craftsmanship of the Wisconsin-based shop. The upholstery comes from Steve Pearson at Upholstery Unlimited, and three individual pods house Dakota Digital instrumentation. The icing on the cake is a custom-fabricated Ringbrothers carbon-fiber steering wheel.
