Ringbrothers Put a 580-BHP Twist on a 53-Year-Old Mustang To Take SEMA by a Mach 1 Storm

A first-generation Mustang Mach 1 was – and still is – an excellent platform for restomod development, with beautiful results. But when such an iconic automobile gets the Ringbrothers attention, the outcome is downright John Wick-level spectacular. Still similar to the original Mach 1, the car that Ringbrothers put on the street is a mix of modern technology (“ultra-high-performance drivetrain and chassis”) and hand-made workmanship.