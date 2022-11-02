Swedish Tiny Cabin Is Easily Turned Into a Self-Sufficient Home on Wheels

Minimalistic, sustainable, and affordable – these are the main qualities of a beautiful tiny cabin called the Nature Pod. But it’s also remarkably versatile. It can be set up on a property or on a trailer, and can be fitted with off-grid options that make it entirely self-sufficient.
Nature Pod’s Swedish manufacturer defines the “vagabond spirit” as a “deep love for nature, freedom, and adventure.” One of the best ways of getting all of that is to switch from conventional housing to a tiny cabin that’s built with natural materials, that can travel anywhere, and that can function off-grid.
Only 2.6-meter (8.5 feet) tall, and 6-meter (19.6 feet) long, the Nature Pod is really tiny, but cleverly configured. The bedroom area is strategically placed next to a large, panoramic window, for a great connection with the outdoors. The rustic kitchen has enough room for the basics, as well as storage cabinets. The bathroom is also small, but customizable.
This charming rustic cabin is meant to be self-sufficient in any environment. It’s built from ThermoWood, an eco-friendly alternative to timber that also makes it more durable, according to Vagabond Haven. For customers in extreme climates, the manufacturer recommends an additional layer of eco-friendly insulation, either from wool or recycled textile. Heating options include radiators, floor heating, and a wood stove for the off-grid version.
Speaking of off-grid options, the Nature Pod can be totally self-sufficient, as it can be fitted with solar panels in combination with gas alternatives to electrical consumers, dry-toilets that save water, plus a water pump and a freshwater tank. The Swedish builder can provide all of these features for a custom, off-grid tiny home. One that is also mobile, because the Nature Pod can be set up on a trailer and pulled behind a vehicle.
Versatile and surprisingly modern despite its rustic look, the Nature Pod is a beautiful example of tiny mobile living. Pricing for the unfurnished model starts at €16,380 ($16,000).
Only 2.6-meter (8.5 feet) tall, and 6-meter (19.6 feet) long, the Nature Pod is really tiny, but cleverly configured. The bedroom area is strategically placed next to a large, panoramic window, for a great connection with the outdoors. The rustic kitchen has enough room for the basics, as well as storage cabinets. The bathroom is also small, but customizable.
This charming rustic cabin is meant to be self-sufficient in any environment. It’s built from ThermoWood, an eco-friendly alternative to timber that also makes it more durable, according to Vagabond Haven. For customers in extreme climates, the manufacturer recommends an additional layer of eco-friendly insulation, either from wool or recycled textile. Heating options include radiators, floor heating, and a wood stove for the off-grid version.
Speaking of off-grid options, the Nature Pod can be totally self-sufficient, as it can be fitted with solar panels in combination with gas alternatives to electrical consumers, dry-toilets that save water, plus a water pump and a freshwater tank. The Swedish builder can provide all of these features for a custom, off-grid tiny home. One that is also mobile, because the Nature Pod can be set up on a trailer and pulled behind a vehicle.
Versatile and surprisingly modern despite its rustic look, the Nature Pod is a beautiful example of tiny mobile living. Pricing for the unfurnished model starts at €16,380 ($16,000).