Ultra-Rare 1990 Ferrari Testarossa Pininfarina Spider 'Special Production' Is for Sale

The Ferrari Testarossa was revealed at the Paris Motor Show in October 1984 as an heir to the 512 BBi. The car was built between 1984 and 1991 and featured a striking and innovative design and the recognizable signature long side strakes. Ferrari made 7,177 models in this period but never manufactured a production version with a convertible top.

30 Oct 2022
That's why this 1990 Testarossa Pininfarina Spider "Special Production" is truly special. Moreover, it only has been driven for 256 miles (413 km).

The Prancing Horse from Maranello built a single vehicle for then Chairman of Fiat Gianni Agnelli. Another firm produced all the other convertible Testarossas, and Pininfarina made a limited number – these are the most sought-after.

Some cars are considered too wild or unique for mainstream manufacturing – that's why people with the right level of status and deep pockets request bespoke projects. A fantastic example of a collector's vision is this rare Pininfarina-made drop-top showcasing the peak of the 1980s excess.

Today's listing comes from RM Sotheby's, a famous classic car auction house with over 40 years of experience in the collector car industry.

According to the listing, Pininfarina had a custom project in their hands toward the end of the decade – seven almost identical yet unique "Spider" adaptations for the Brunei Royalty, each finished in a different exterior and interior color combination.

Besides these Brunei cars, a tiny number of Testarossa Spiders were also produced for important clients, such as the consignor for this particular model, which was ordered new in November 1989.

Even though the global automotive manufacturing convention stated that vehicles need a 17-digit VIN, Pininfarina instead used a new, truncated serial number convention for these remarkable creations. For instance, this specific model is numbered "EFG092". What's fascinating is that the car was never registered for road use – it spent most of its life as a static display. That's why it lacks a recorded registration document.

Of course, spending time as a static display means that the car wasn't ready to run. In 2021, it was taken to two factories in Italy for restoration work. First, the convertible was returned to Pininfarina technicians are the Cambiano factory. They were tasked with fully repainting the car and returning functionality to the convertible hood's open-and-close mechanism. The interior of the vehicle was also refreshed. The restoration work by Pininfarina tallied up to € 94,300 ($93,974).

Toward the end of 2021, the Testarossa Spider was taken to Carozzeria Zanasi, which is in charge of finishing and painting all Ferrari cars. That's where the top-down was restored to a proper mechanical condition. A new clutch and fuel pump were installed, and the engine and suspension were disassembled and cleaned. The process returned the Testarossa to "like new" condition for €83,170 ($82,882). This means that whoever buys this Ferrari will also be able to enjoy the vehicle's actual performance, not only stare at its beauty.

That brings the total restoration price to about €177,000 ($176,388). Even though that might seem excessive, the car is now selling for £1,400,000 to £1,800,000 (about $1,625,000 to $2,090,000), as suggested by the auction house. Even though it's not fully built in the Maranello factory, the vehicle is still a captivating piece of automotive history and will probably find its place in a supercar enthusiast's collection. The Testarossa will be offered on November 5.

Given its extremely high value, it's safe to say that the new owner probably won't add too many kilometers on the odometer, as taking it on the road entails a risk of damaging the car.

The listing is accompanied by a short promotional spot entitled "Outrun." It starts with a woman staring into the camera, and a retro synth wave track starts playing. The video then cuts to her entering the stunning Testarossa, and a man is behind the wheel.

Next, we hear the majestic flat-twelve engine outputting 390 HP (287 kW) and a max torque of 490 Nm (360 ft-lbs.). The duo speeds off on a relatively busy road and starts switching lanes and flying by all the cars. Police sirens are going off, hinting that they're on the run.

We get a glimpse of a retro arcade video game called Out Run, and it becomes clear that the whole spot pays homage to the game. In the 80s, Out Run was one of the first good driving games to hit home consoles and arcades. Of course, it featured the famed car I've been talking about today.

The end reveals that it was all a daydream the woman created from checking out a man playing the nostalgic Out Run on an arcade machine. RM Sotheby's snatched the opportunity to showcase the Ferrari by making 80s dreams a reality in its recent short film.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

