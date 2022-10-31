This Colorful Skoolie Is Both Music Studio on Wheels and Tiny Home

Jose Luis and Cora decided to create art on the road a few years ago. They started converting their vehicle, a 2001 Thomas International bus in August 2018, and it took them nine months to complete the work. It was a long process, but it was definitely worth it because now their converted bus serves as their creative space and mobile home.
Bobby has a colorful exterior that reflects the couple’s creative spirit. The bus has plenty of storage space provided by a large box and a massive garage where they put away the bigger items. There’s also a ladder that leads to the deck mounted on the roof. Besides that, you’ll also notice the solar panel array. They initially started with five 100-watt solar panels but later expanded to ten.
Their vehicle includes two 40-gallon (182-liter) freshwater tanks as well, so they can live off the grid whenever they want. Bobby offers 198 sq feet (18.3 meters) of living space. While it might not sound like a lot, the interior is pretty spacious.
It includes a dinette, which has a table that drops down to make a sofa that can seat up to four people. That’s also where Jose works, so this area comes with a monitor positioned above the table. The monitor has an adjustable mount, which allows him to move it into a comfortable position.
Across the dinette is a sofa with built-in storage that can be turned into a bed as well. Between the dinette and the sofa is enough room for a table that can seat up to 12 people. It’s a versatile space that allows them to work and socialize. Next to this area is the kitchen, which has everything they need to cook up a storm.
tiny home on wheels. But there’s more. They have a second pull-out pantry next to the oven as well!
Perhaps the most interesting area of their bus is the recording studio. It might seem small, but the couple managed to squeeze 11 different instruments in there. It has an electronic keyboard, guitars, a ukulele, a flute, and microphones – it’s a little refuge for artists. What’s interesting is that this space also functions as a bedroom.
They have a Murphy bed that can comfortably sleep two and two closets for their clothes and other instrumets. You’re probably wondering where the bathroom is located in this Skoolie. Well, it’s next to the studio. It’s pretty compact, but it does the job. It includes a shower and a composting toilet.
Jose and Cora offered a full tour of Bobby to the folks from the FLORB YouTube channel. You can watch the clip attached down below to find out more about this lovely couple, and their unique Skoolie turned music studio on wheels.
