Military Veteran Woman Is Traveling and Living Part-Time in Her ProMaster Camper Van

These past years, we have seen many people change their way of living and build all kinds of tiny houses. Some buy shipping containers, which then get transformed into amazing tiny houses. Others straight-up build mobile homes on trailers and travel around the world.
Today, we get to talk about Stephanie, a military veteran who travels and lives part-time in a Thor Tellaro motorhome built on a Ram ProMaster 3500 chassis and designed to her desires. The Cottage is the name of this camper van, and for her, it's the perfect tiny home to take her life on the road.
The camper van came with a bike rack installed on the rear side, on which she added her two-wheeler. The rear doors can still be opened, and she added a fly net so she can enjoy the gentle breeze when inside the van. The garage is also present on this side of the motorhome, and the water hose can be used as an outdoor shower.
Stepping inside, the kitchen has a small sink and a propane-powered two-burner stovetop, both of which can be covered when not used. A miniature refrigerator and a microwave hidden away in the upper cabinets add to the functionality of this kitchen. A lot of storage space is provided by the many upper cabinets and drawers.
On the right side of the kitchen, Stephanie designed a workspace/dinette area that already came with two RV chairs, a TV that can be unhooked and turned around, and a table.
A pop-top sleeping space is located on top of the motorhome, it has a sunroof that can be opened and a netting that does not let unwanted guests come in. She added a mattress inside the camper top, which can host two people. The space is equipped with USB ports and lights for the nighttime.
As you would expect for a motorhome this size, the bathroom is quite small, but it does fit a mini toilet, a shower head, and a medicine cabinet with a mirror.
At the rear of the RV, there is a bedroom, which is designed with two small couches. One of the couches can be pulled out and connected with the other one and then transformed into a queen-size bed.
Stephanie truly enjoys the living part-time in her motorhome, and we can see why. It is a modern and functional tiny house that can be taken on the road and provide her with great adventures.
