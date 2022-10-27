The SkyView Camper Combines a Teardrop Trailer With a Tiny House for the Perfect RV

Meet the SkyView, the first trailer from snowboard-specialist maker Never Summer from Denver, Colorado, U.S. The SkyView goes back at least a couple of years, but has only recently been made available to order across the United States (hat tip to New Atlas). It’s billed as “completely different from anything else available.” This applies both to its overall styling and pricing.
SkyView is a teardrop-style trailer with influences from tiny house construction. More accurately, it’s an equal-part combination of both, a sort of teardrop trailer infused with materials and design elements that you would find in a tiny home, and it’s precisely this combination that makes it stand out. Add to this the fact that it boasts an “organic minimal footprint, efficient use of space” and a mid-century modern inspiration, and you get a towable that is reliable and sufficient, but also pleasing to the eye.
Never Summer goes as far as to describe it as a “pull behind tiny home camper,” and thus unwillingly creates a new category of towable that bridges the gap between trailers and tiny homes. The SkyView is lightweight and off-grid-capable and offroad-ready, as long as your towing vehicle is offroad-capable, too.
The cabin is an epoxy-bonded, screw-fastened, marine-grade finished Baltic Birch box frame, with an aluminum powder coating and a custom oversize door, sitting on a custom welded steel frame. Dry weight is 1,500 pounds (680 kg), with the maximum payload at 3,500 pounds (1,588 kg). You get HD torsion axle suspension and, more relevant to offroading needs, a 14-inch (35-cm) ground clearance.
Measuring 11.9 feet (3.6 meters) in total length, the SkyView offers a height of 48 inches (122 cm) inside the cabin. The interior is rustic in styling and optimized for carrying gear and provisions, by means of a fold-out queen-size mattress that serves as couch during the day, thus occupying less space. It becomes a bed for two at night. Whatever compromises were made inside in terms of space (and many were, on account of this being a teardrop trailer) are offset through the choice of a warm, welcoming woodsy interior and the addition of a skylight. Name one other trailer of this kind that comes with a stained glass window as this one does.
Further maximization of space is done by means of integrated shelves, and the absence of a tailgate or slide-out kitchen unit. Instead, SkyView offers just exterior shelving and a dual-burner portable gas stove, with a sink basin at the rear. It’s not much of a setup, but it will cover the basic needs for a pair of adventurers looking for... well, the next adventure.
complete package, with anything from insulation to spare tire, awning, racks, USB ports, outlets and lights, a 200-Watt solar array on the roof, 100ah AGM battery, and 1200 W/2400 W inverter, the stove and the sink, solar road shower, a variety of storage options, the custom mattress, and exterior weather protective camper cover. The idea is to offer a product that is complete in and of itself, at an affordable price – which is also the reason why Never Summer refuses to offer build models or further customization.
The only other option for this unique trailer is the four-season package, which includes a Climate Right 5000 BTU AC / heater / dehumidifier unit for an extra $1,000. The price for the standard unit is $24,900, with a $2,500 deposit and a 4 to 6-week lead time.
SkyView is a teardrop-style trailer with influences from tiny house construction. More accurately, it’s an equal-part combination of both, a sort of teardrop trailer infused with materials and design elements that you would find in a tiny home, and it’s precisely this combination that makes it stand out. Add to this the fact that it boasts an “organic minimal footprint, efficient use of space” and a mid-century modern inspiration, and you get a towable that is reliable and sufficient, but also pleasing to the eye.
Never Summer goes as far as to describe it as a “pull behind tiny home camper,” and thus unwillingly creates a new category of towable that bridges the gap between trailers and tiny homes. The SkyView is lightweight and off-grid-capable and offroad-ready, as long as your towing vehicle is offroad-capable, too.
The cabin is an epoxy-bonded, screw-fastened, marine-grade finished Baltic Birch box frame, with an aluminum powder coating and a custom oversize door, sitting on a custom welded steel frame. Dry weight is 1,500 pounds (680 kg), with the maximum payload at 3,500 pounds (1,588 kg). You get HD torsion axle suspension and, more relevant to offroading needs, a 14-inch (35-cm) ground clearance.
Measuring 11.9 feet (3.6 meters) in total length, the SkyView offers a height of 48 inches (122 cm) inside the cabin. The interior is rustic in styling and optimized for carrying gear and provisions, by means of a fold-out queen-size mattress that serves as couch during the day, thus occupying less space. It becomes a bed for two at night. Whatever compromises were made inside in terms of space (and many were, on account of this being a teardrop trailer) are offset through the choice of a warm, welcoming woodsy interior and the addition of a skylight. Name one other trailer of this kind that comes with a stained glass window as this one does.
Further maximization of space is done by means of integrated shelves, and the absence of a tailgate or slide-out kitchen unit. Instead, SkyView offers just exterior shelving and a dual-burner portable gas stove, with a sink basin at the rear. It’s not much of a setup, but it will cover the basic needs for a pair of adventurers looking for... well, the next adventure.
complete package, with anything from insulation to spare tire, awning, racks, USB ports, outlets and lights, a 200-Watt solar array on the roof, 100ah AGM battery, and 1200 W/2400 W inverter, the stove and the sink, solar road shower, a variety of storage options, the custom mattress, and exterior weather protective camper cover. The idea is to offer a product that is complete in and of itself, at an affordable price – which is also the reason why Never Summer refuses to offer build models or further customization.
The only other option for this unique trailer is the four-season package, which includes a Climate Right 5000 BTU AC / heater / dehumidifier unit for an extra $1,000. The price for the standard unit is $24,900, with a $2,500 deposit and a 4 to 6-week lead time.