Little Guy Max Is a Light Teardrop Trailer Offering a Well-Designed and Versatile Space

Little Guy Trailers originally started in North Canton, Ohio, with the mission of resurrecting teardrop camper trailers and returning them to the masses. Initially, production was done in a garage, and soon it moved to a manufacturing facility, where numbers started to ramp up. The company now provides several models to the public, handcrafted in Pennsylvania.
Before I present the Max, let me tell you more about why you might want to purchase a teardrop trailer, regardless of who its maker is. First, they are sleek and aerodynamical, so you won't encounter much wind resistance when towing it around. Second, teardrop trailers are usually lighter than a standard trailer, so they can be pulled with an SUV and maybe even a family sedan. Third, they will typically cost you less than other types of trailers.
The Little Guy Max boasts a refined teardrop exterior style and various deluxe features. It has a dry weight of 3,010 lbs. (1,365 kg) and an overall length of 21' (6.4 meters), with a width of 7' (2.1 meters). It's the largest model the manufacturers have on offer.
Let me tell you more about its exterior elements – you'll find a metal box at the front of the trailer that holds an LPG canister and offers some storage space. There's also a substantial tunnel boot. Other notable details are the one-piece, seamless fiberglass roof, two outdoor speakers, and an optional 6'3" wide Thule crown awning.
As soon as you enter, you'll probably notice the ample space the camper offers, and the massive dual-pane tinted windows make the interior feel even more extensive than it is. What's more, the 6'7" (2-meter) ceiling makes room even for taller people.
Moving on to the kitchen – it offers basic necessities to go about cooking while on the road, with a microwave, a two-burner stove, a 3.4-gallon (13-liter) fridge/freezer, a sink, and a spacious floor-to-ceiling pantry.
The bedroom provides a full queen-size bed, a bunch of storage spaces and shelves, and a 24" (61-centimeter) HD TV. Open the window, and you'll be able to stargaze from the comfort of your bed and let in some fresh air.
trailer. Its generously sized wet bath has a 3-function sprayer shower head, a fan vent to help keep humidity out, and a tall marine-style toilet with a pedal flush. The freshwater tank has a 19–20 gallons (72-76 liters) capacity, with additional 25-30 gallons (95-113 liters) grey and 9-gallon (34-liter) black water tanks. Sizes might vary slightly from unit to unit due to current supply constraints.
The Little Guy team added utilities that make living in the Max a breeze – there's a 13,500 BTU A/C, a 12V 16,000 BTU Furnace, and an effortless Comfort Control Center where you can control the two systems. Moreover, the propane and carbon monoxide detector help keep you safe.
Let's say you'll have a lazy day where you don't feel like exploring your surroundings. You'll discover some features that will keep you entertained, such as a music system with a radio, an exterior entertainment system with power outlets, a TV mount, and coax outputs.
official website for more information about the Little Guy Max.
According to RV Trader, the 2022 base model is currently priced at around $35,000 (€35,700), with slight price bumps depending on what extra options it boasts.
